Global Crossing Airlines And United Airlines Collaborate Through Airblox For Seamless Cargo Transportation Between San Juan And Chicago

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Group, Inc. (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) (the“Company” or“GlobalX”), the Nation's fastest growing charter airline, today announced that it has entered into a digital interline agreement with United Airlines through Airblox's innovative electronic Block Space Agreement (“eBSA”), enabling efficient cargo between San Juan (SJU) and Chicago (ORD).

GlobalX operates round-trip cargo charter flights between San Juan (SJU) and Chicago (ORD) three times per week. These flights, scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, utilize GlobalX's advanced Airbus A321F freighter, offering an impressive 25 tons of cargo capacity in each direction.

This service is exclusively accessible via the Airblox platform, reflecting its pivotal role in facilitating this collaboration. Leveraging Airblox's innovative tools, United Airlines secured the entire GlobalX A321F cargo space for transporting goods from San Juan to Chicago, ensuring streamlined operations and competitive pricing for their cargo needs.

"This collaboration showcases how Airblox continues to redefine the air cargo industry by connecting leading players like United Airlines and GlobalX through digital innovation," said Edip Pektas, CEO of Airblox. "We are thrilled to facilitate this partnership and provide our customers greater reliability and efficiency for their cargo requirements. Our platform is a testament to how technology can bridge gaps and create mutually beneficial opportunities for airlines and businesses. We invite more enterprises to explore the benefits of our platform and the opportunities it creates for streamlined operations."

Neel Jones Shah, Board Member at Airblox, stated, "This partnership between United Cargo and GlobalX, made possible through Airblox, is evidence to the commitment of all parties to deliver highly innovative solutions that meet the needs of their customers. Furthermore, by leveraging the efficiencies of this digital platform, we can ensure that the GlobalX flight from SJU to ORD seamlessly integrates into United's network."

Ryan Goepel, President and CFO at GlobalX, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are delighted to work with United Airlines through Airblox's cutting-edge technology platform. Our state-of-the-art Airbus A321F freighters are the optimal choice for efficient narrow-body cargo transportation. With a payload capacity of 25 tons, a 19% reduction in fuel consumption compared to competitive aircraft, and advanced loading capabilities, the A321F ensures swift and secure handling of goods needed to meet the growing demand for air cargo between Chicago and San Juan. This partnership highlights Airblox's top-notch customer service, flexible options, competitive pricing, and ability to enable strategic collaborations within the air cargo sector."

This initiative marks a new chapter in digital air cargo solutions, demonstrating how platforms like Airblox can revolutionize traditional logistics models. The partnership between United Airlines and GlobalX sets a benchmark for future collaborations, showcasing how technology and innovation can drive efficiency and growth in the air cargo industry.

Businesses interested in securing space on the Chicago to San Juan route are encouraged to contact Iyman Mustafa (... ) for pricing and further details.

About Airblox

Airblox is a leading online air cargo capacity and financing platform. It connects freight forwarders with reliable carriers and financing options via the facilitation of allotments, contract rates and eBSA'sTM exclusively offered through Airblox.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The company's services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCOs for Europe and the UK.

