Hvacredu Partners With Thinktech Pty., Ltd., Offering The World's First & Only Self-Paced Niagara 4 TCP Cert Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Niagara 4

Flexible, globally accessible training with expert endorsement revolutionizes certification for building professionals.

- Chris Compton, Founder and Director, HVACRedu HERON, MT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HVACRedu , a leader in HVAC/R education, has partnered with Thinktech, a global leader in technical training, to offer the world's first and only self-paced Niagara 4 TCP Certification Program.This innovative collaboration provides building automation professionals with a flexible, accessible path to earn official Tridium certification.Endorsed by renowned industry expert Ron Auvil, this program combines flexibility with trusted expertise to deliver exceptional training.A New Era for Building Automation TrainingThe Niagara 4 TCP Certification Program offers unmatched convenience, allowing participants to complete the program in a few days or take up to 12 months. With regular trainer check-ins and monthly certification exams, the program ensures comprehensive understanding while accommodating the schedules of busy professionals.“The collaboration with Thinktech is an exciting milestone,” said Chris Compton, Founder and Director of HVACRedu.“And having Ron Auvil's endorsement further validates the quality and credibility of the program, making it a game-changer for building automation professionals.”Industry Expert EndorsementRon Auvil, a respected authority with over 37 years in the HVAC industry, endorses the program. Ron is the Director of the Control Stop Training Institute in Charlotte, NC, and has extensive experience in controls training, project management, and troubleshooting.A proud graduate of West Side Institute of Technology, Ron has authored several books, including HVAC Control Systems and Indoor Air Quality Solutions for Stationary Engineers. Ron's endorsement highlights the program's value for professionals:“This is the kind of training the industry has been waiting for-high-quality, flexible, and designed for today's building automation needs. It's an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to advance their career.”Key Program Features.Flexibility: Complete the course on your schedule, with up to 12 months to finish..Global Accessibility: Train from anywhere in the world with just a laptop and internet..Exclusive Content: Includes updated materials like JACE-9000 and Haystack 4..Certification Options: Enroll with or without official Tridium certification.About ThinktechThinktech is a global leader in technical training, specializing in building automation and smart building technologies. As the only certified all-training partner for Tridium Niagara 4, Thinktech offers unparalleled expertise and resources.Greg Bergel, Founder and Director of Thinktech stated:“We're thrilled to be partnering with industry experts HVACRedu and combining efforts to train the next generation of technicians and engineers. This collaboration represents a powerful step forward in advancing the industry by equipping future professionals with the cutting-edge knowledge and skills they need to succeed. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future in HVAC, engineering, and technology fields, and we couldn't be more excited about the impact we'll make together.”Jon Jarvis, the former Director of Training for Tridium said“I have witnessed firsthand the value of self-paced online training for students with busy schedules or those who need immediate access to training. This format allows students to learn at their own pace, and they can review the materials for up to 12 months before taking the certification exam. This extended access is a significant benefit for many learners who wish to fully absorb and understand the content for application in their Niagara projects.About HVACReduFor over 27 years, HVACRedu has been at the forefront of online HVAC/R education, providing accredited training programs for technicians, students, and professionals. Led by Certified Master HVAC Educators (CMHE), HVACRedu equips its learners with industry-recognized credentials and skills for success.For more information about the Niagara 4 TCP Certification Program, visit /niagara-tridium-certification-program/Media Contact:Chris ComptonDirector and Founder, HVACReduPhone: 208-660-6625Email: ...

Chris Compton

HVACRedu

+1 888-655-4822

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.