Global electric vehicle sales hit record 17.1 million in 2024, with china leading the charge

(MENAFN) According to a forecast by renowned EV research group Rho Motion, global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) hit a record high in 2024, totaling 17.1 million passenger and light-duty EVs.



Four consecutive months of great sales drove a 25 percent increase in sales over the prior year.



China led the world EV market, selling 11 million units in 2024, a 40 percent increase from the previous year.



Growing demand for EVs with longer range and the mid-year expansion of the automobile trade-in program were the main drivers of China's outstanding 81 percent surge in PHEV sales last year.



With more than 40 models in its inventory, BYD became the industry leader and overtook the Chinese EV market.



However, sales in Europe saw a minor downturn, falling 3 percent to 3 million units in 2024.



Thanks to the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) regulation, the UK dominated the area in sales in 2024, overtaking Germany with over 400,000 units.



