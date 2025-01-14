Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Head Of ICRC Regional Delegation To GCC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received Tuesday Head of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) Regional delegation for the GCC, Mamadu Sow. Ways of strengthening ties between the two sides, in addition to regional and international developments, especially in the humanitarian field were touched on during the meeting. (end) aa

