Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Japanese Amb.

1/14/2025 7:03:58 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday Japanese Ambassador to the country Mukai Kenichiro.
Bilateral ties between the two friendly countries were touched on during the meeting. (end)
