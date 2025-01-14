Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Japanese Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received Tuesday Japanese Ambassador to the country Mukai Kenichiro. Bilateral ties between the two friendly countries were touched on during the meeting. (end) aa

