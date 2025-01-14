Kuwait PM Congratulates Croatian Pres. On Re-Election

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a cable on Tuesday to the President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, congratulating him on re-election for a new presidential term. (end) nhq

