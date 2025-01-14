Kuwait Deputy Amir Congratulates Croatian Pres. On Re-Election
Date
1/14/2025 7:03:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness Deputy Amir and the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Tuesday to the President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, congratulating him on re-election of new presidential term, wishing him good health and wellbeing, and to his people success and prosperity.(end)
nhq
MENAFN14012025000071011013ID1109088316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.