Kuwait Deputy Amir Congratulates Croatian Pres. On Re-Election

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Deputy Amir and the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable on Tuesday to the President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, congratulating him on re-election of new presidential term, wishing him good and wellbeing, and to his people success and prosperity.(end) nhq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.