Private Markets, Public Access: Hamilton Lane To Provide Institutional-Quality Investments To Retail Investors

Together with Republic, this initiative seeks to revolutionize access to private markets funds, opening a $13 trillion* global to retail investors

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE ), one of the largest private markets firms globally, together with Republic, a leading global investment for private market assets, today announced a new partnership that aims to bring institutional-quality private market investments to individual retail investors in the U.S.





Through the partnership, the firms intend to launch digital blockchain-based solutions for retail investors, featuring low investment minimums and the potential for increased liquidity compared to traditional private market funds. The first offering is expected in 1H 2025.

Hamilton Lane, with more than $947 billion in assets under management and supervision**, has data showing that the majority of private markets funds have outperformed their public market equivalents in 19 of the last 20 years. This partnership is believed to represent a major step forward in expanding access to this historically high-performing investment category and empowering retail investors with new wealth generation opportunities.

The planned offering marks the latest in Hamilton Lane's efforts to broaden investor access within the private markets. The firm was an early mover and continues to be a leader in this area, as one of the first to offer evergreen structures and tokenized funds within the private markets to accredited and high-net-worth investors, and now as one of the first to offer the opportunity for pure retail investors to access institutional-grade private markets investments.

Victor Jung, Head of Digital Assets at Hamilton Lane, commented: "The historic performance and diversification benefits of the private markets are real. Globally, there are over 140,000 private companies with annual revenues over $100 million, versus approximately 19,000 public companies with the same annual revenues, and we believe that investors shouldn't be required to have a high income or millions in net worth to access these assets. Republic's leading digital solution and expertise in serving this market will enable us to offer retail investors the opportunity to tap into Hamilton Lane's longstanding private markets expertise, scale and platform."







"At Republic, it's always been our mission to open new asset classes to all levels of investors. Working with an industry leader like Hamilton Lane makes direct access to institutional quality private markets funds across a variety of industries possible," said Kendrick Nguyen, CEO of Republic. "We are excited to apply Republic's market-leading digital infrastructure to this initiative."

*Source: McKinsey Global Private Markets Review 2024; March 2024

**As of 9/30/24







About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE ) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 730 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $947 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $131 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $816 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

For more information, please visit our website or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: our ability to manage growth, fund performance, competition in our industry, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to fund commitments; our exposure and that of our clients and investors to the credit risks of financial institutions at which we and they hold accounts; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with ours; our ability to manage risks associated with introducing new types of investment structures, products or services or entering into strategic partnerships; our ability to manage redemption or repurchase rights in certain of our funds; our ability to manage, identify and anticipate risks we face; our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control; and our ability to receive distributions from Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2024

and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

About Republic

Headquartered in New York City, Republic is a global financial firm operating a network of retail-focused investment platforms and an enterprise digital advisory arm. With a deep track record of legal and technical innovation, Republic is known for providing access to new asset classes to investors of all types. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, Lloyds Capital, HOF Capital, AngelList and other leading institutions, Republic boasts a global portfolio of over 2,000 companies and a community of nearly three million members in over 150 countries. More than $3 billion has been deployed through investment platforms, funds, and firms within the Republic family of companies with operations established in the US, the UK, EU, the UAE, South Korea, and Singapore.

Hamilton Lane

