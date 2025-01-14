Hamilton Lane Incorporated To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results On February 4, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (Nasdaq: HLNE ) is scheduled to release results for the third fiscal quarter before the opens on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. A copy of the release and full detailed presentation will be available on the Hamilton Lane website at

.

Hamilton Lane will host a call via webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 4 to discuss the results for the third fiscal quarter. For access to the live event via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane's Shareholder's website clicking here

( )

at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. This feature will be in listen-only mode.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Hamilton Lane Shareholders website.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 730 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $947 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $131 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $816 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit .

