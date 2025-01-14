Veriff Recognized As A Luminary In Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Prism Report 2024 By Acuity Market Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luminaries are defined as leaders and trend-setters in their segment.

New York, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff , a global identity verification and authentication platform, has been named a Luminary in the Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Prism Report 2024 by Acuity Intelligence. The recognition highlights Veriff's commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital identity landscape.

According to the report , receiving the highest – Luminary – classification, Veriff particularly stands out with Identity Proofing and Verification Prism Beam thanks to the robust and versatile technology bolstered by document and biometric liveness detection.

“An acknowledgment from the market analyst Acuity Market Intelligence is a testament to our mission of making the internet a safer place where fraud prevention, compliance enablement, and enhancement of user experience play key roles,” commented Kaarel Kotkas, founder and CEO of Veriff.“As we continue to grow, we always keep in mind our vision for the future – a world where“one reusable identity” rules them all, simplifying the experience of our digital lives,” he added.

The 2024 Flagship Edition of the Biometric Digital Identity Prism Report is the second annual report dedicated to laying out the digital identity landscape with biometrics at the core. It collects, collates, and analyzes the Prism Project's 2024 research on digital transformation and its intersection with identity in financial services, government services, and travel and hospitality. The full report is available for download from here .

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification and authentication platform partner for the world's most innovative growth-driven organizations, including online marketplaces, financial services, gaming and mobility companies, and other sectors. By combining AI and human verification teams, Veriff ensures bad actors are kept at bay, and genuine users experience minimal friction in their customer journey. Veriff enables organizations to build trust with their customers through seamless, AI-powered identity verification and authentication. The Veriff IDV platform offers secure, scalable solutions trusted by organizations across industries.

CONTACT: Veriff ...