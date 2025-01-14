(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Use Cases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI has moved from a standalone to a core building block that drives global business growth. AI adoption is increasingly critical for international businesses to stay competitive. Improved efficiency and productivity and the need to gain a competitive edge drive the rising adoption of AI among businesses.

Understanding AI use cases and adoption is crucial for vendors to stay relevant and competitive. By identifying industry-specific applications and understanding how AI can integrate into various business functions, vendors can tailor their offerings to meet the evolving needs of customers. This analysis will enable AI vendors and service/solution providers to develop focused, innovative solutions; provide valuable insights; and establish themselves as trusted partners in the AI landscape.

Contents include:



Growth drivers and restraints and their degree of impact until 2029

Deployments by industry (manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, travel & hospitality, and retail)

Use cases by business function (sales & marketing, human resource, supply chain & logistics, manufacturing & production, customer service & support, legal, and administrative & support services) Brief profiles of notable participants (Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Infor, and Zoho)

Best Practice Recommendations for Enterprises



Leveraging Best-in-Class Solutions and Services Will Be Pivotal to Successful Deployments Best Practices for AI Implementation Within Enterprises

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: AI Platforms Growth Opportunity 2: AI Services

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AI Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

The AI Implementation Journey



Evolution of AI Technologies

Enterprise AI Deployments Moving to Implementation Phase

Buy Vs Build: More Enterprises Opt for AI Procurement

Hybrid Cloud is the Preferred Infrastructure Deployment Model for AI

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

AI Use Cases by Industry Vertical



AI Deployments by Key Industry Verticals

AI Heatmap: Degree of Disruption by Use Case

AI in Manufacturing

AI in BFSI

AI in Healthcare

AI in Travel & Hospitality AI in Retail

AI Use Cases by Business Function



AI Integration by Key Business Functions AI in Horizontal Business Functions: Use Cases

Companies to Action



Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Infor Zoho

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900