Energy-Efficient Building Market Set To Reach USD 247.38 Billion, With A Healthy 5.90% CAGR Till Forecasts 2034

The Energy-efficient buildings are designed to minimize energy consumption and optimize resource utilization throughout their lifecycle.

OMAN, OMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The energy-efficient building has become a cornerstone of sustainable development, addressing challenges such as climate change, energy consumption, and resource optimization. These buildings are designed to reduce energy usage, enhance environmental performance, and provide long-term cost savings. By integrating innovative technologies, materials, and construction practices, the energy-efficient building market is transforming the built environment while meeting growing demand for sustainable infrastructure.The Energy-Efficient Building Market Size was valued at USD 139.03 billion in 2024. The Energy-Efficient Building industry is projected to grow from USD 147.27 billion in 2025 to USD 247.38 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.90% during the forecast period (2025–2034).1. Overview of the Energy-Efficient Building MarketEnergy-efficient buildings incorporate designs and technologies that minimize energy consumption while maximizing the use of renewable energy sources. They employ systems such as insulation, energy-efficient lighting, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), as well as renewable energy solutions like solar panels and wind turbines.2. Key Drivers of Market Growtha) Growing Focus on Climate Change Mitigation: Energy-efficient buildings are a critical component in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With buildings accounting for nearly 40% of energy consumption and 33% of GHG emissions, transitioning to energy-efficient solutions is essential to meeting international climate goals.b) Regulatory Policies and Incentives: Governments worldwide are introducing stricter building codes, energy performance standards, and financial incentives to promote energy-efficient construction. Initiatives like tax credits, rebates, and low-interest loans encourage property owners and developers to adopt sustainable practices.c) Rising Energy Costs: Volatile energy prices are driving homeowners and businesses to seek solutions that lower energy consumption and operational expenses. Energy-efficient buildings provide significant cost savings through reduced utility bills and maintenance expenses.d) Advancements in Technology: Innovations such as smart building systems, energy management software, and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices are making it easier to monitor, control, and optimize energy usage in real-time. These technologies enhance the efficiency and sustainability of buildings.e) Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: The rapid growth of urban populations, particularly in emerging economies, is increasing demand for sustainable housing and commercial spaces. Energy-efficient buildings offer a solution to meet this demand while reducing environmental impact.Get Free Sample Copy of Energy-Efficient Building Market Report @3. Trends in the Energy-Efficient Building Marketa) Integration of Smart Technologies: Smart buildings equipped with IoT sensors, automation systems, and AI-based energy management platforms are gaining traction. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimization of energy consumption.b) Growth in Green Building Certifications: Certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), BREEAM, and Green Star are becoming more common as developers and property owners strive to meet sustainability benchmarks and enhance property values.c) Adoption of Renewable Energy Solutions: On-site renewable energy systems, such as solar panels, geothermal heat pumps, and wind turbines, are increasingly integrated into energy-efficient building designs. These systems help reduce reliance on traditional energy sources.d) Emphasis on Retrofitting Existing Buildings: Retrofitting older buildings with energy-efficient technologies is becoming a priority, especially in developed markets where much of the building stock is aging. Retrofits include upgrades to insulation, HVAC systems, and lighting.e) Focus on Net-Zero Energy Buildings: Net-zero energy buildings, which produce as much energy as they consume, are emerging as a new standard in sustainable construction. These buildings combine advanced energy efficiency measures with renewable energy generation.Buy Now @4. Challenges in the Energy-Efficient Building Marketa) High Initial Costs: The upfront costs of energy-efficient materials, technologies, and systems can be a barrier for many property developers and homeowners. Although long-term savings outweigh these costs, the initial investment can deter adoption.b) Lack of Awareness and Expertise: In some regions, particularly in developing economies, there is limited awareness about the benefits of energy-efficient buildings. Additionally, a lack of skilled professionals and contractors with expertise in green construction poses challenges.c) Regulatory and Market Fragmentation: The lack of standardized regulations and varying building codes across regions can create hurdles for market players. This fragmentation complicates compliance and increases operational costs.d) Resistance to Change: Conservative attitudes and resistance to adopting new technologies can slow the transition to energy-efficient practices in the construction industry.e) Supply Chain Disruptions: supply chain issues, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, have impacted the availability of materials and components needed for energy-efficient building projects.Key Players in the Energy-Efficient Building Companies include:Honey wellJohnson controlsSchneiderSiemensABBBuilding IQEnerNOCGridpointPacific controls5. The energy-efficient building market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, regulatory support, and increasing demand for sustainable infrastructure.The energy-efficient building market is at the forefront of the sustainability movement, playing a vital role in reducing energy consumption and mitigating climate change.

