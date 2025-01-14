Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutrigenomics by Product, Application, Technique, End-User, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.

The global Nutrigenomics Market size was estimated to be USD 5.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.69 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Rising health awareness, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, advances in genomic technologies, a growing interest in personalized medicine, strategic collaborations and partnerships and government and healthcare initiatives will all fuel market growth.



Strategic collaborations and partnerships are increasingly pivotal in shaping the future landscape of the nutrigenomics market. A noteworthy example of this trend occurred in June 2023, when GX Sciences formed a partnership with GetHairMD to launch a specialized oral swab genetic test for patients. ?This collaboration empowers healthcare practitioners to devise customized treatment plans based on each patient's distinct genetic profile, thereby fostering a more effective and personalized approach to patient care.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased investment in research and development, and a high demand for personalized nutrition solutions among consumers. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness of nutrigenomics, increasing health consciousness among consumers, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and biotechnology. For instance, in April 2023, LifeNome, a US-based precision health firm, announced the availability of nutrigenomics evaluation technology to nutritionists, allowing for hyper-personalized nutrition advising.

Market Segmentation Trends

By product, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Nutrigenomics market in 2023 owing to increasing demand for genetic testing and analysis tools that enable researchers and healthcare professionals to develop personalized nutrition solutions. For instance, in August 2024, Avesthagen and Apollo AyurVAID collaborated to launch "AvestaAyurVAID," which combines Ayurveda and nutrigenomics to generate individualized medical foods and dietary supplements. This collaboration seeks to meet specific dietary requirements for chronic diseases by providing scientifically established, plant-based alternatives for proactive health management. According to the nutrigenomics industry prediction study, this is a big growth driver. Additionally, the services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for personalized nutrition counseling and genetic testing services, which enable tailored dietary recommendations and support consumers in managing their health effectively.

By application, the obesity segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Nutrigenomics market in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of obesity worldwide and the growing awareness of the role of genetics in weight management and personalized dietary interventions. For instance, Nutrigenomics provides individualized solutions based on an individual's genetic profile, addressing this demand. The World Obesity Atlas 2023, issued by the World Obesity Federation, forecasts that 51% of the global population will be obese or overweight by 2035. Additionally, the cancer research segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing focus on understanding the genetic factors influencing cancer development and the growing demand for personalized treatment approaches that incorporate nutritional interventions.

By technique, the buccal swabs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Nutrigenomics market in 2023 owing to their non-invasive nature, ease of collection, and ability to provide accurate genetic information for personalized nutrition and health assessments. For instance, in June 2023, Xcode Life debuted a genetic Nutrition test in India. The exam evaluates nearly 50 nutrition-related aspects, including genetically determined macronutrient breakdown, risk of vitamin and mineral deficiencies, eating habits, weight management through nutrition, food preferences, diet reactions, and food sensitivities. Additionally, the blood segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for comprehensive genetic analyses and biomarkers that provide deeper insights into health and nutrition based on blood samples.

By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Nutrigenomics market in 2023 owing to the growing integration of nutrigenomics into patient care and the increasing number of healthcare providers offering personalized nutrition services. For instance, in June 2023, SomaLogic formed a relationship with Citogen to expand the authorized site program across Europe, leveraging SomaLogic's 7,000-plex SomaScan Platform for clinical research, population health studies, and nutrigenomics. Additionally, the online platforms segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising consumer preference for convenient access to genetic testing services and personalized nutrition resources through digital channels.

