DFDS Launches Freight Route Between Spain And The Netherlands

DFDS is launching a weekly freight service connecting Spain and the Netherlands, aimed at serving the needs of industrial customers, freight forwarders and project cargo owners. In connection with the new route, DFDS and Hydro, a global aluminium and energy company, have signed an agreement for weekly shipment of aluminium.

Starting from end May, the new route will connect the ports of Vilagarcía and Rotterdam, offering a seamless and direct ferry link from southern to central Europe. With the new service, DFDS offers a competitive alternative to road transport to meet demand for freight transportation within Europe.

Mathieu Girardin, Head of Ferry Division in DFDS says:

“This new route offers significant potential which we believe will benefit the broader market and aligns perfectly with our focus on organic growth. We are excited to establish a strong partnership with Hydro, enhancing their supply chain with improved connections to and from Northern Europe and Iberia, further demonstrating that we are a relevant strategic partner for larger companies.”

Hydro:“ Logistics play a key part in keeping our business running 24/7”

"In Hydro, we are always looking for ways to optimize operations. Logistics play a key part in keeping our business running 24/7. The cooperation with DFDS will contribute to further implementation of our roll on-roll off (RoRo) solution, which is safer and more efficient compared to traditional methods. Smarter shipping saves both money and emissions and ensures our customers get their products on time,” says Gerd Aalborg Aas, Vice President and Head of Logistics in Hydro's Aluminium Metal business area.

The RoRo (roll on – roll off) solution rolls aluminum products bound for customers onto cargo ships, eliminating the need for cranes and reducing safety risks from hanging loads. It also increases efficiency by reducing loading time in half, allowing ships to reduce speed and still deliver on time. This results in less fuel consumption and lower emissions.

DFDS will operate Belgia Seaways on the route with a capacity of 2660 lanemeters

About Hydro

Hydro is a leading global aluminum and renewable energy company, committed to a sustainable future. With more than a century of experience in renewable energy and technology, Hydro provides low-carbon aluminum and recycling solutions to industries worldwide.

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 17,000 full-time employees. We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions. We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes. DFDS was founded in 1866 and is headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.



