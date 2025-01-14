Hayo Appoints Paul Loveridge as EVP to Drive International Voice, Messaging and Digital Solutions Growth

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The former IDT Global VP Carrier Services EMEA brings over four decades of telecommunications experience to lead Hayo’s strategic growth.



New York City, U.S., 14th January 2025 – Hayo, a global innovator in digital solutions, has appointed Paul Loveridge as its Executive Vice President (EVP) to accelerate Hayo’s global growth. Paul brings a wealth of expertise to Hayo with over 40 years of telecommunications experience – most recently serving as VP Carrier Services EMEA at IDT Global. This appointment expands Hayo’s leadership team, using Paul’s unique experience to take Hayo to the next level in Africa, the Middle East and around the world.



Paul has held a number of senior positions across his extensive career, including more than 26 years at BT Group. He also has over 26 years of experience in the Middle East and Africa, with a deep understanding of various cultures and market niches across these regions. Paul is an expert at developing partnerships to enhance working relationships and boost business success, with widespread experience selling at board level. He will support Hayo’s strategic growth across some of the world’s most dynamic markets.



“Hayo is doing incredible work not only in Africa and the Middle East, but also across both emerging and developed markets on a global scale. It is playing a key role in connecting businesses beyond borders and helping them to capture new opportunities, and I’m excited to be a part of that,” said Paul Loveridge, EVP at Hayo. “What drew me to Hayo is its clear vision for the future and its commitment to creating solutions that truly make a difference to businesses and communities alike. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on that momentum and help to take Hayo to new heights.”



Hayo combines networking, technologies, telecommunications and digital solutions to deliver on-the-ground innovation that has a positive impact on local people’s lives. It has extensive coverage across the African continent, as well as over 500 service provider relationships globally. Paul Loveridge’s appointment comes soon after the expansion of Hayo’s global footprint in Q4 2024, with new offices in Cameroon, Niger and Sri Lanka to meet growing demands for digital services in Africa and South Asia.



“Paul is a seasoned leader who truly understands the challenges and opportunities in our industry, and also across our key markets. His extensive experience and proven track record will be instrumental as we strive to grow Hayo on an even bigger scale,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “What sets him apart is his passion for driving real change and his ability to inspire teams to think bigger. We’re thrilled to have him on board as we continue to bring innovation to life.”



The appointment of Paul marks a significant step in Hayo’s mission to close the digital gap in Africa and around the world by bringing technology and digital solutions to underserved rural areas, as well as urban developments. Hayo provides bespoke digital solutions for governments, service providers, mobile operators, enterprises, retailers and regulators, spanning voice, SMS, CPaaS, security, IoT and more.



