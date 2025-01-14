Professional Services Firm, Pariveda, Announces Board Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pariveda, a strategy and professional services firm that helps companies make potential possible, announced a leadership transition within its Board of Directors.

Ed Fikse, who has served as Chairman of the Board for 16 remarkable years, has retired at the end of 2024. The Board has elected Susan Conner, current Audit & Risk Committee Chair and a long-standing director, as the new Chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2025. Additionally, Pariveda welcomes Alicia Howell, a seasoned finance executive and corporate governance expert, as its newest Board member. Alicia will also assume the role of Audit & Risk Committee Chair as part of this transition.

This leadership transition is a significant moment in Pariveda's history, reflecting gratitude for Ed's visionary guidance through significant growth years for the firm, excitement for Susan's expertise to lead the Board into the future, and enthusiasm for Alicia's wealth of experience to strengthen governance and strategy. During his tenure, Ed has played a pivotal role in shaping Pariveda's strategic direction and fostering its growth as a trusted advisor to clients across industries. Stepping into retirement, Ed plans to pursue personal and other business interests.

Susan Conner brings an extensive background in finance and consulting and is uniquely equipped to lead Pariveda toward long-term sustainability and client success. Her dedication to Pariveda's people-first culture and the broader business community has been a hallmark of her Board tenure.

Alicia Howell, based in Dallas, TX, adds deep financial expertise and experience in corporate governance, audit, and organizational transformation to the Board. Alicia has held senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at 7-Eleven, where she led a 500-member team through significant company growth and transformation. She also serves on the board of Buckner International and brings a proven track record of fostering impactful change within organizations.

Ed Fikse shared his thoughts on the transition: "Serving as Chairman of Pariveda's Board has been an honor and one of the most fulfilling chapters of my professional life," said Ed Fikse. "I leave knowing the Board, under Susan's leadership and with Alicia's fresh perspective, will continue to thrive and support the extraordinary people and clients that make Pariveda what it is today."

"Ed's dedication and leadership have made an enduring impression on Pariveda," shared Pariveda's founder, Bruce Ballengee. "Under his guidance, we've grown as a firm committed to our clients' and communities' success. As Susan leads us as our new chairperson, and Alicia joins us with her exceptional expertise, I'm confident their insight and leadership will propel us further toward our strategic goals for ourselves and our clients."

Sharing her vision for the future, incoming Chair Susan Conner stated, "It's a privilege to step into this role and build on the foundation that Ed has built over the past 16 years. Pariveda's commitment to developing people and delivering transformative solutions for our clients is at the heart of everything we do. I'm thrilled to work with the Board, leadership team, and Alicia to shape the next chapter of Pariveda's success."

Reflecting on her new role, Alicia Howell said, "Joining Pariveda's Board is an incredible opportunity to contribute to a company with such a strong mission and values. I'm honored to step into this role and look forward to supporting Pariveda's continued growth and impact."

Margaret Rogers, Pariveda's CEO, noted, "This transition reflects the strength and depth of Pariveda's leadership. Susan's business acumen and strategic vision align perfectly with our mission, and Alicia's financial expertise and proven leadership in governance will help us achieve our long-term strategy. Ed's legacy will always be a guiding light for our organization."

