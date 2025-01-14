(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Increasing Number of Consumers are Looking for Sustainable Products within Consumer Appliances

Consumer appliances in the U.S. is set to see little movement in retail volume terms, with just marginal growth expected. However, whilst small appliances is projected to return to growth in the year overall after a couple of years of decline, major appliances is expected to maintain its declining trend. Small appliances is mainly expected to see a better performance than major appliances due to the lower price point of such products.

This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Key Trends

An increasing number of consumers in the U.S. are looking for sustainable products within consumer appliances. In addition to environmental reasons, this is also as an energy-saving (and thus cost-saving) measure.

Competitive Landscape

Overall consumer appliances in the U.S. has a highly fragmented competitive landscape, with no single player accounting for a double-digit retail value share. Major appliances is more consolidated than small appliances.

Retailing Developments

One of the most notable distribution trends in consumer appliances in the U.S. over the review period was the rise of retail e-commerce, and this is expected to continue. In 2019, retail e-commerce was already rapidly gaining share, but its rise was accelerated by the pandemic, which led many more people to both search for products and purchase online.

What Next for Consumer Appliances?

After a period of significant disruption to sales during and after the pandemic, consumer appliances in the US is expected to see its retail volume sales rise moving forward. The early forecast period is likely to continue to be impacted by the surge in sales seen in 2021.

Data and analysis in this report provides further detailed coverage dedicated to the following key categories, where applicable:



Dishwashers

Home Laundry Appliances

Large Cooking Appliances

Microwaves

Refrigeration Appliances

Air Treatment Products

Food Preparation Appliances

Personal Care Appliances

Small Cooking Appliances Vacuum Cleaners

The Consumer Appliances in USA report includes:



Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends

Detailed segmentation of international and local products

Historic volume and value sizes, company and brand market shares

Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth Robust and transparent research methodology, conducted in-country

This report answers:



What is the market size of Consumer Appliances in USA?

Which are the leading brands in USA?

How are products distributed in USA?

To what extent has COVID-19 and accordant macroeconomic and retail disruption impacted demand?

How are considerations such as urban development and the rise in single-person households determining sales growth? Where is future growth expected to be most dynamic?

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Consumer appliances in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments What next for consumer appliances?

MARKET INDICATORS



Table 1 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2025 Table 2 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2025

MARKET DATA

REFRIGERATION APPLIANCES IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Continued decline in 2024 as the previous pandemic sales surge has a negative impact

Fridge-freezers continues to dominate, due to cost-effectiveness, convenience, and new features Inflation impacts the competitive landscape and distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Refrigeration appliances will have growth potential due to evolving consumer lifestyles

Smart refrigeration appliances expected to continue to evolve Drinks trends expected to impact refrigeration appliances

CATEGORY DATA

HOME LAUNDRY APPLIANCES IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Sales hampered by economic factors and lasting impact of 2021 sales surge

Leading players expand their shares thanks to constant product development E-commerce continues to grow at the expense of non-grocery retailers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Return to growth will be driven by customisation

Both manufacturers and consumers likely to consider sustainability Education on the benefits of smart appliances will be necessary

CATEGORY DATA

DISHWASHERS IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Decline for dishwashers as consumers pull back on spending on kitchen renovations

Bosch remains the leading brand thanks to constant new product development Retail e-commerce maintains its rising trend, although many still prefer offline purchases

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Growth set to return along with the stronger housing market and renovations

Smart features likely to be incorporated when consumers upgrade their dishwasher Sustainability set to become increasingly important, especially if it brings financial rewards

CATEGORY DATA

LARGE COOKING APPLIANCES IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Economic factors drive decline for large cooking appliances

Electric large cooking appliances gain consumer favour Samsung performs well, but Whirlpool maintains its lead

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



If economic conditions continue to improve, growth is likely to return, but will be hampered by food delivery

Range cookers set to see growth, but competition from second-hand products likely Smart large cooking appliances anticipated to see growth

CATEGORY DATA

MICROWAVES IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Slight volume decline for microwaves as sales normalise after the pandemic surge

Focus on smart microwaves by manufacturers Share of retail e-commerce continues to rise from an already high base

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Growth expected to be mainly limited to replacement demand

Air quality concerns set to drive demand for microwaves with ventilation Attractive designs and more compact models likely to remain popular

CATEGORY DATA

FOOD PREPARATION APPLIANCES IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Food preparation appliances returns to volume growth as trends normalise

Portable blenders offer a convenient option for consumers on-the-go Bucking the trend of stability in the competitive landscape, Ninja maintains share growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Volume growth of food preparation appliances set to accelerate

Compact and multi-use food preparation appliances will continue to trend Kitchen robots pose a threat to more traditional food preparation appliances

CATEGORY DATA

SMALL COOKING APPLIANCES IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Little volume movement as consumers respond to inflationary pressures

Competition and price pressure seen in multi-use and smart appliances Target's partnership with Bella and So Yummy targets a media-savvy audience

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Recovery in the housing market likely to lift sales of small cooking appliances

Smart feature applications evolving for small cooking appliances Brands likely to think creatively about their channel strategy

CATEGORY DATA

VACUUM CLEANERS IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Robotic and stick vacuum cleaners see the strongest performances due to convenience

Competition rises as smaller players take advantage of low consumer spending confidence Manufacturers continue to aim to attract pet owners

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Robotic vacuum cleaners set to see the strongest performance as prices become more affordable

Expansion of wet-dry options due to versatility Players increasingly focus on sustainability

CATEGORY DATA

PERSONAL CARE APPLIANCES IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Growth for personal care appliances despite inflation

Innovations benefiting hair health boost demand for hair care appliances CURAPROX's Samba utilises robotics technology to launch a niche product

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Technology and innovation will drive volume growth in personal care appliances

At-home body hair removal to benefit from improvements in technology Oral care appliances will benefit from smart technology

CATEGORY DATA

AIR TREATMENT PRODUCTS IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Record-breaking temperatures drive exceptional growth for air conditioners

Wearable air purifiers offer air filtration on-the-go Midea gains ground on Newell Brands thanks to its U-shaped window unit

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Growth will be driven by easing inflation and hotter summers

Smart products expected to continue to gain strength in air treatment products Demand for air filtration set to grow, driving growth for air purifiers

CATEGORY DATA

