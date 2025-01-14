First Hearing Of S. Korea President' Impeachment Trial Ends In Four Minutes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 14 (KUNA) - The first formal hearing of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial ended after four minutes Tuesday due to his absence, with the Constitutional Court dismissing Yoon's request to exclude one of eight justices from the trial, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The next hearing is scheduled for 2 pm (0500 GMT) Thursday, and the court will proceed with the trial regardless of whether Yoon is present or not, acting court President Moon Hyung-bae said, citing the relevant law.

Tuesday's hearing was held exactly a month after the National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

Yoon's lawyers had said earlier that the president, who has been suspended from his duties, will not attend the hearing due to concerns about his personal safety amid investigators' attempt to detain him on charges of insurrection and abuse of power related to his martial law decree.

The court has 180 days to decide whether to uphold or reject Yoon's impeachment from the day it received the case on Dec. 14. If upheld, Yoon will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days. If dismissed, he will be reinstated. (end)

