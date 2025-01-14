President Xi: China To Support Lebanon's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity
1/14/2025 5:05:49 AM
BEJING, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed on Tuesday his country's support for Lebanon in preserving its Sovereignty and territorial integrity.
This came in a congratulatory message he sent to Joseph Aoun on his inauguration as President of the Lebanese Republic.
China Central Television (CCTV) quoted President Xi as saying that China and Lebanon have a traditional friendship, adding that China is ready to provide whatever assistance it can to promote economic development and improve people's livelihood in Lebanon. (end)
