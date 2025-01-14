President Xi: China To Support Lebanon's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEJING, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed on Tuesday his country's support for Lebanon in preserving its and territorial integrity.

This came in a congratulatory message he sent to Joseph Aoun on his inauguration as President of the Lebanese Republic.

China Central Television (CCTV) quoted President Xi as saying that China and Lebanon have a traditional friendship, adding that China is ready to provide whatever assistance it can to promote economic development and improve people's livelihood in Lebanon. (end)

slq









MENAFN14012025000071011013ID1109087844