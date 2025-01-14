AI Growth Opportunities For Telecommunications Service Providers, 2024 Research Report - AI Professional Services, AI Industry Vertical Solutions, Conversational Platforms, Autonomous Networks
Date
1/14/2025 5:01:08 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The analyst conducted detailed primary interviews with telcos that stand out in different regions to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant AI developments, strategies, and value propositions.
Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Telecommunications Service Providers in Artificial Intelligence, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report highlights emerging AI use cases across telcos and horizontal business functions, drivers, and restraints impacting the AI market. It also offers telcos opportunities to explore industry-specific AI solutions and data management.
AI refers to technologies that emulate human intelligence and assist decision-making with self-learning capabilities. Machine learning (ML) is a sub-field of AI that focuses on imitating how humans learn and includes the development and use of algorithms that can learn and adapt without following explicit instructions.
Telcos have emerged as essential channel partners for procuring AI technology. Their ability to work closely with enterprises to build solutions, offer professional and managed services, and integrate AI-based tools and platforms make them crucial ecosystem participants.
All major telcos have started implementing AI technology; however, they are at different stages of maturity - from proofs of concept to deploying multiple AI use cases in scale. A clear strategy and roadmap articulation are critical in AI adoption. Few telcos have architectures that support integrated enterprise data pools, including data gathered from real-time sources, indicating low data readiness to support AI applications. This results in difficulty training AI models for GenAI applications and ineffective AI outcomes.
The analyst conducted detailed primary interviews with telcos that stand out in different regions to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant AI developments, strategies, and value propositions. In addition, we performed extensive secondary research across our internal database and other public information sources, such as financial reports, industry associations, statistic agencies, and specialized websites.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: AI Professional Services Growth Opportunity 2: AI Industry Vertical Solutions Growth Opportunity 3: Conversational Platforms Growth Opportunity 4: Autonomous Networks
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on AI's Applications for Telecommunications Service Providers (Telcos)
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Research Process and Methodology Key Competitors Growth Drivers Growth Restraints AI Adoption in Telcos' Segments of the AI Market: Distinct yet Interrelated AI Adoption in Telcos: Enterprise Decision-making Evolution with AI-based Models AI Adoption in Telcos: Utilization and Impact AI Adoption in Telcos: Investment Applying AI to Generate New Revenue Streams: Telcos Shift from Connectivity to Data Services Applying AI to Generate New Revenue Streams: Telcos' New Business Models Applying AI to Generate New Revenue Streams: GenAI and Edge AI Applying AI to Generate New Revenue Streams: Use Cases in the Business-to-Business (B2B) Segment Applying AI to Generate New Revenue Streams: New B2B Portfolio for Telcos Applying AI to Generate New Revenue Streams: Key AI Vertical Use Cases for Telcos Applying AI to Generate New Revenue Streams: Network Operations Management for Telcos Applying AI to Generate New Revenue Streams: Customer Experience Management for Telcos
Company Profiles
Comparison of Top AI Initiatives SK Telecom: Key AI Developments SK Telecom: Global AI Company's Positioning Since 2022 KT Corporation: Key AI Focus Areas KT Corporation: AICT Company's Positioning Since 2024 Telefonica: Building Blocks for a Cognitive Platform Telefonica: Key AI Focus Areas Telefonica: AI Adoption Program That Launched in 2024 Vodafone: Key AI Developments Vodafone: Multivendor AI Architecture That Released in 2024 Verizon: Key AI Focus Areas Verizon: AI Strategy That Released in 2024 AT&T: Key AI Developments AT&T: Key AI Focus Areas
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN14012025004107003653ID1109087805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.