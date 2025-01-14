Gaming Chair Market Demand Will Reach A Value Of US$ 2.6 Billion By The Year 2033 At A CAGR Of 6.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

By type, the PC gaming chairs segment dominated the market with the highest share during the forecast period

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gaming Chair Market by Type (PC Gaming Chairs, Hybrid Gaming Chairs, Gaming Chairs and Others), End User (Residential and Commercial), and Distribution (Specialty Stores, Home Centers, Retail and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the gaming chair market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2033.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report:Prime determinants of growthThe gaming chairs market is expanding as a result of numerous crucial factors. The need for cozy, ergonomic chairs to support extended gaming sessions has increased due to the growing popularity of e-sports, online gaming, and live-streaming services. Market expansion is also fueled by professionals' and gamers' growing awareness of the health risks associated with poor posture. Tech-savvy customers are drawn to gaming chairs with integrated speakers, vibration systems, and adjustable features. The growth of home entertainment centers, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has also increased demand for gaming seats. The availability of less expensive alternatives and high prices, particularly in areas where consumers are price-sensitive, could, however, somewhat impede market expansion.Segment HighlightsBy type, the PC gaming chairs segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2023. The growing popularity of professional gaming, online streaming, and e-sports has led to substantial growth in the PC gaming chair market. Long gaming sessions can be made more comfortable with PC gaming seats, which are ergonomically constructed with lumbar support, adjustable armrests, and premium materials like leather or mesh for ventilation and durability. DXRacer, Secretlab, and Vertagear are prominent players in this industry, offering a range of models suitable for both recreational and competitive gamers. The demand is fueled by the growing global gaming business, the number of players worldwide, and the growing awareness of the health risks associated with extended sitting.By end user, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2023. Businesses like gaming cafes, corporate offices with gaming-focused setups, and esports stadiums are served by the gaming chair market's commercial segment. Due to the growing esports tournament scene, the expansion of gaming centers, and the incorporation of gaming into corporate wellness initiatives, demand for this industry has increased. Commercial gaming chairs place a high priority on ergonomic design, durability, and adjustable functionality to accommodate extended periods of gaming or work. In this industry, companies frequently choose to buy in bulk, which propels market expansion even further. Prominent manufacturers provide versions with adjustable features and increased comfort for business use, catering to a wide range of customer requirements.By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment dominated the market in 2023. Gaming chairs are mostly distributed through specialty retailers, which provide customers looking for high-performance and ergonomic gaming furniture with a customized shopping experience. These establishments prioritize offering knowledgeable guidance, customized assistance, and entry to high-end gaming chair models and brands. In-store testing allows customers to make sure a product fits and is comfortable before buying it. Specialty shops typically carry a large selection of chairs to suit both casual and competitive gamers, ranging from affordable options to luxurious, customizable versions. They are a recommended source for gaming chair purchases because of their focus on product quality, customer service, and after-sales care.LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @Regional OutlookDue to the esports industry and the strong demand from gamers, North America dominates the market. Europe comes in second, propelled by a rise in gaming culture and tech-savvy customers. The Asia-Pacific area is growing quickly, especially in nations where gaming is a popular pastime like China, Japan, and South Korea. A modest expansion is also being observed in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, thanks to growing internet penetration and gaming communities. Since gaming is becoming more popular everywhere, it is anticipated that the global market for gaming chairs will expand.Players: -AKRacingArozzi North AmericaCorsair Gaming Inc.DXRacerGT Omega Racing LtdImpakt S.A.NoblechairsSecretlabThermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.ThunderX3Vertagear Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global gaming chair market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Inquiry Before Buying @Recent Development:In September 2023, a new custom gaming chair for gamers is set to be created by G2 Esports in collaboration with Herman Miller, a well-known furniture company. In September 2023, a new custom gaming chair for gamers is set to be created by G2 Esports in collaboration with Herman Miller, a well-known furniture company. G2's official website offered the new chairs for purchase.In October 2023, the introduction of a new gaming chair with a fan in the backrest to avoid moisture buildup while playing was announced by Cougar, a well-known provider of gaming chairs. NXSYS AERO chair introduced.

