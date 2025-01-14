The Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) Joins Global Leaders At Riyadh’S Future Minerals Forum To Drive Growth For Africa

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) ( ) is delighted to be contributing to the Future Minerals Forum, a leading global event in the critical minerals space which begins in Riyadh today.

The Future Minerals Forum brings together governments, international organisations, the private sector, and other stakeholders shaping the global critical minerals industry. The Forum will be attended by over 14,000 participants from 178 countries united in the ambition to drive innovation and collaboration towards a sustainable future.

CMAG will be represented at the Future Minerals Forum by its CEO, Veronica Bolton Smith, who will be chairing a panel on Thursday 16th January on the topic of“making high-risk, minerals-rich jurisdictions investable by growing supply chain transparency and certification.”

With the recent news of the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo taking Apple to court over the alleged use of blood minerals, this timely conversation will explore how governments, businesses, and consumers can help improve the traceability of critical minerals. Strengthening traceability in global supply chains is crucial in unlocking the full potential of Africa's critical minerals.

CMAG was established because, despite Africa's central role in the global critical minerals industry, African policymakers, business leaders, and citizens struggle to influence vital discussions around policy and supply chains. Global businesses keen to seize the opportunities presented by Africa's critical minerals also face high barriers to entry owing to a lack of relationships on the continent and limited local knowledge.

CMAG's mission is to foster deeper relationships between Africa and global markets and thereby enable the creation of resilient and diversified critical minerals supply chains that benefit the communities in which they are extracted, as well as to accelerate economic development through the capture of value-adding activities.

CMAG's CEO, Veronica Bolton Smith, says,“I am looking forward to a productive trip to Riyadh for the Future Minerals Forum. CMAG's mission is to ensure that African perspectives are put at the heart of vital discussions around critical minerals – and that is exactly what we will be doing at the Future Minerals Forum.”

“CMAG will be representing the interests of our members while on the ground in Riyadh, where we look forward to engaging with the government officials and business leaders who are also attending the Forum. We aim to play a leading role in fostering deeper, mutually beneficial relationships between key critical minerals stakeholders in the Gulf, Africa, and globally.”

