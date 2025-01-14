(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Diagnostics Ecosystem Transformed by Technological Advancements, Demands, and Patient Expectations Driving Precision Pathways and Therapeutic Breakthroughs

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 6 Growth Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics, Global, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Accounting for 2%-3% of total healthcare expenditure and influencing 70% of clinical decision-making, diagnostics is the silent champion supporting all stages of precision health, including risk stratification, screening, early diagnosis, prognosis, monitoring, and relapse.

The discovery and translation of blood-based neurology biomarkers, sustained growth in drug-diagnostic combinations seeking regulatory approval, and unique opportunities in rapid antimicrobial resistance diagnostics necessitate built-in adaptability in diagnostics applications to improve therapeutic decisions and transform precision healthcare pathways. Moreover, given the persistent challenges the sector is facing, including the pathology workforce shortage, accuracy concerns, and uneven distribution of prices and resources, cloud-based solutions, remote access, and real-time data monitoring are evolving unprecedentedly and promising to reshape operations globally.

As the sector undergoes a seismic shift to improve therapeutic decisions and transform precision pathways, the trifecta of technological advancements, market demands, and patient expectations is transforming the global diagnostics ecosystem. The need to make products and services more affordable, reduce capital expenditure, and free up funds to improve cybersecurity will forge demand for greater diagnostics efficiency. The key for stakeholders will be to upgrade products' information technology (IT) components through dashboards and real-time analytics and forge demand for a unified, scalable data-based diagnostic model capable of delivering precision care.

Key Topics Covered

Top Growth Opportunities for 2025



Strategic Imperatives

Top 6 Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: LIMS

Growth Opportunity 2: NGS Informatics

Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Lab Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4: CDx

Growth Opportunity 5: Neurology Blood Tests

Growth Opportunity 6: Rapid Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Next Steps

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900