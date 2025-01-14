(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CABG Procedures are Experiencing Transformational Growth Driven by Technological Innovations and Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) Devices Sector, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a detailed overview of the CABG across major geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It covers devices used in on-pump and off-pump surgical procedures and includes related technologies, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) systems and endoscopic vessel harvesting (EVH).

On-pump devices include heart-lung machines, oxygenators, reservoirs, cardioplegia sets, filters, pump heads, bubble traps, hemoconcentrators, and tubing kits. Off-pump devices include stabilizer devices, positioner devices and tentacles, blowers/misters, and intracoronary shunts. Other instruments covered are coronary flow probes, sternum retractors, sternal saws, sternal cablings, retraction devices, sternal closures, ultrasonic scalpels, anastomotic devices, catheters, balloons, and ECLS/ECMO systems.

CABG - on-pump or off-pump - is one of the most common cardiac procedures performed globally. On-pump procedures are performed using heart-lung machines. Technological advancements in cardiac diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment will enhance CABG procedure outcomes. The industry will see the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, including minimally invasive robotic surgeries, as they offer benefits such as faster recovery and improved cosmetic surgery outcomes.

