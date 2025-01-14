(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CABG Procedures are Experiencing Transformational Growth Driven by Technological Innovations and Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) Devices Sector, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a detailed overview of the CABG market across major geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It covers devices used in on-pump and off-pump surgical procedures and includes related technologies, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) systems and endoscopic vessel harvesting (EVH).
On-pump devices include heart-lung machines, oxygenators, reservoirs, cardioplegia sets, filters, pump heads, bubble traps, hemoconcentrators, and tubing kits. Off-pump devices include stabilizer devices, positioner devices and tentacles, blowers/misters, and intracoronary shunts. Other instruments covered are coronary flow probes, sternum retractors, sternal saws, sternal cablings, retraction devices, sternal closures, ultrasonic scalpels, anastomotic devices, catheters, balloons, and ECLS/ECMO systems.
CABG - on-pump or off-pump - is one of the most common cardiac procedures performed globally. On-pump procedures are performed using heart-lung machines. Technological advancements in cardiac diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment will enhance CABG procedure outcomes. The industry will see the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, including minimally invasive robotic surgeries, as they offer benefits such as faster recovery and improved cosmetic surgery outcomes.
Key Topics Covered
Growth Environment:Transformation in CABG
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperatives The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Devices Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in CABG
Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), CABG Sector
Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the CABG Sector
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Assumptions and Limitations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast Analysis - On-pump Devices Revenue Forecast Analysis - Off-pump Devices Revenue Forecast Analysis - EVH Systems Revenue Forecast Analysis - Others Revenue Forecast Analysis - ECMO Systems Revenue Forecast Analysis - Region CABG Procedure Trends - Procedure Volumes CABG Patient Pathway Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis Top Competitors - Portfolio Other Notable Players - Portfolio Top Trends Impacting CABG Devices
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe in CABG Sector
Growth Opportunity 1: Minimally Invasive Surgeries Growth Opportunity 2: Robotic-assisted Procedures Growth Opportunity 3: Expansion Potential in Asia-Pacific
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps List of Exhibits
