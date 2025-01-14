Swim Worldwide Pty Ltd Launches A Global Fintech Pre-IPO Investment Opportunity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SWiM WORLDWIDE Opportunity

SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd, a trailblazing innovator in the global fintech space, is pleased to offer an exclusive, one and only Pre-IPO Investment opportunity.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd, a trailblazing innovator in the global fintech space, is pleased to offer an exclusive, one and only Pre-IPO Investment opportunity, inviting astute and sophisticated angel investors, high-net-worth individuals, and private equity firms to invest AUD 15 million in exchange for 15% ownership of Ordinary Shares in the company.Investors taking advantage of this unique, one and only opportunity to make a Pre-IPO investment in SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd, will take ownership in not one, but four complementary Fintech businesses, inclusive of three unique digital platforms, designed to revolutionise the Global B2B Payments and B2B Loyalty industries and the Global Container Shipping industry. The three additional cutting-edge B2B fintech businesses and digital platforms are:.SWiM PAY Pty Ltd -.SWiM REWARDS Pty Ltd -.SWiM GDS Pty Ltd -Two of these wholly owned fintech businesses and digital platforms collectively address many major inefficiencies and pain points with respect to the cost, speed and transparency associated with the USD 80 Trillion Global Cross Border B2B Payments and Loyalty industries.The third wholly owned fintech business and digital platform introduces the World's first Global Distribution System for the USD 1.3 Trillion Container Shipping Industry and provides the means to eliminate USD 82 billion p.a. of unrecoverable cost from that industry.Early SuccessThe December 2024 soft launch that was isolated to the Maritime Industry only, has already garnered significant traction, with 5,390 global freight forwarders (approximately 20% globally by number) and 104 international container shipping lines (representing 35% of the industry by number and 55% by market share) waitlisted and being onboarded.With the early success amounting to projected total revenues of USD 180.9 million in the first full year of operations, SWiM Worldwide is poised to transform the landscape of B2B Payments, B2B Loyalty and Container Shipping globally.All of these fintech businesses are easily scalable and are being geared for rapid growth and planned IPO within the next 12 to 24 months, presenting multiple high value and near-term exit opportunities.Join the RevolutionThis is a rare and limited-time opportunity to invest in a company that is set to redefine global industries with its disruptive technologies. Investors should not miss the chance to be part of a high-growth, innovative enterprise poised for success. See the Investment video here: /SWWINVEST4For more information and to explore this investment opportunity, visit BizDealRoom or contact:Frederik ElkjaerPrivate Clients Manager, BizDealRoomEmail: ...Phone: +61(0)402 002 409________________________________________About SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd: SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd is a pioneering B2B fintech company focused on revolutionizing cross-border B2B payments, B2B loyalty, and the container shipping industry. By combining innovative technology with deep industry expertise, SWiM Worldwide delivers unparalleled solutions to some of the world's most pressing business challenges.________________________________________Media Contact:

Allan Barker

SWiM WORLDWIDE PTY LTD

+61 407 825 696

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.