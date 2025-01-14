Cirium Ascend Consultancy Lands 'Appraiser Of The Year' Title For The 10Th Time

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cirium Ascend Consultancy, part of the world's most trusted source of analytics, Cirium, has once again landed Airline Economics' prestigious title of 'Appraiser of the Year' at an award ceremony last night.

This marks the tenth win for Cirium Ascend Consultancy, demonstrating its unparalleled expertise within aviation consultancy and underlining its unwavering commitment to excellence, transparency and accuracy.

The annual award was presented to Rob Morris, Global Head of Cirium Ascend Consultancy, at the Airline Economics Aviation 100 Global Leaders Awards 2025 in Dublin, Ireland, which celebrates the best companies, individuals and transactions in the aviation finance and leasing sector.

2025's landmark win makes it the first time a single firm has won the title 10 times, recognising Cirium Ascend Consultancy's invaluable insights that have shaped the strategies of key players in the industry.

Voters of this year's award praised Cirium's accurate, timely, and insightful aircraft appraisals that have provided the valuations and analysis needed to understand market outlook, evaluate risks, and identify opportunities.

Rob Morris, Global Head of Cirium Ascend Consultancy, said:“As we start 2025, we are humbled to have been named 'Appraiser of the Year' for the tenth time, reaching an impressive milestone in our history.

“Winning this prestigious accolade not only symbolises the trust and confidence our industry has in us, but is a tribute to the Ascend Consultancy team's dedication and commitment throughout 2024. We have continued to strive for excellence, offering clients independent and transparent insights in a volatile year for OEMs, lessors, and the wider supply chain.”

Cirium Ascend Consultancy's contributions extend beyond appraisals, encompassing various aspects of aviation analytics such as risk management, asset tracking, and sustainability evaluations. The firm's innovative solutions, including CO2 emissions benchmarking and fuel consumption analysis, reflect its commitment to supporting the industry's transition towards a more sustainable future.

With worldwide teams, and the industry's largest team of ISTAT/ASA certified appraisers, Cirium Ascend Consultancy is poised to further drive industry analysis and improvement in 2025.

About Cirium Ascend Consultancy

Cirium Ascend Consultancy, a division of Cirium, offers market-leading expertise to help inform and drive successful strategies in the commercial aviation industry. With a global team of seasoned consultants and analysts, Cirium Ascend Consultancy delivers comprehensive data, expert insights, and tailored services that directly impact strategic investments and open avenues for growth in aviation.

About Cirium

Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. The company delivers powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities with the clarity and intelligence they need to optimize their operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate revenue growth.

Cirium® is part of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For further information please follow Cirium® on LinkedIn or visit cirium .

