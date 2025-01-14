Negotiators in Doha seek to finalize Gaza ceasefire, hostage release agreement

(MENAFN) Negotiators will gather in Doha on Tuesday to finalize the details of a plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza after US leader Joe Biden announced that a ceasefire and hostage release agreement he has supported was "on the brink" of being finalized.



Mediators presented Israel and Hamas with a final draft of the agreement on Monday, according to an official briefed on the talks, following a midnight breakthrough in discussions that involved representatives from both outgoing President Biden's administration and President-elect Donald Trump's team.



"The deal ... would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel, and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started," Biden said in a speech on Monday, emphasizing his foreign policy achievements.



If successful, the ceasefire agreement would conclude over a year of intermittent negotiations and result in the largest release of Israeli hostages since the early stages of the conflict, when Hamas released about half of its prisoners in exchange for 240 Palestinian detainees held by Israel.



The official, who requested anonymity, stated that Qatar presented the ceasefire and hostage release text to both sides during the Doha talks.

