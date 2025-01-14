Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gin Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global gin market size reached a value of USD 14.35 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing consumer demand for premium spirits and innovations in gin production, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 20.42 billion by 2032.

The global market for gin is significantly influenced by shifting consumer preferences towards premium and craft spirits. Consumers are increasingly opting for high-quality, artisanal beverages, and gin has stood out due to its broad flavour profile and ability to be personalized through different botanicals. Premiumization trends, particularly in Europe and North America, have spurred growth, with consumers willing to pay more for unique, high-quality gin variants. This is one of the key gin market trends.



Moreover, the rise of craft distilleries has contributed to the proliferation of innovative gin flavours. Small-scale producers, leveraging local botanicals and traditional distilling techniques, have played a key role in differentiating gin from other spirit categories, creating a unique selling proposition that appeals to modern consumers. This has not only expanded the consumer base but also intensified competition within the industry.

Regulatory challenges in certain countries concerning alcohol distribution and taxation could hinder market growth. However, opportunities abound in emerging markets where gin is still relatively underdeveloped. As consumer awareness of gin grows in these regions, alongside an expanding cocktail culture, the potential for gin market development is substantial.

Gin's resurgence is also closely linked to the growing popularity of cocktail culture, particularly among millennials and Gen Z consumers. Classic gin cocktails, such as gin and tonic, martini, and negroni, are being reinvented in trendy bars and restaurants, while new, creative gin-based drinks are continuously introduced. The versatility of gin allows mixologists to experiment with various ingredients, which has further broadened its appeal. This is expected to boost the gin market demand.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly influenced at-home consumption trends, leading to a boom in home mixology. With bars and restaurants closed or operating under restrictions, consumers began experimenting with creating their own cocktails, leading to increased demand for spirits like gin. This trend is expected to continue even post-pandemic, contributing to sustained growth in the market.

Regionally, Europe dominates the global gin market share. The United Kingdom, in particular, is one of the largest markets, with a long-standing tradition of gin production and consumption. The rise of premium craft gins in the UK has further boosted demand, with British consumers increasingly drawn to homegrown brands that emphasize artisanal quality.

As per the gin market analysis, North America also presents significant growth opportunities, with the United States showing a rising interest in premium spirits, particularly among younger consumers. The expanding craft distillery movement across the U.S. has led to a growing number of local gin brands entering the market, contributing to the region's market expansion.

In conclusion, the global market for gin is being driven by rising consumer demand for premium spirits, the expansion of craft gin distilleries, and the resurgence of cocktail culture. With ongoing innovation and product differentiation, particularly in terms of flavour profiles and sustainable production practices, the gin market is set to attract a broader and more diverse consumer base, ensuring its continued expansion through 2032.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global gin market.

Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:



Diageo Plc

Bacardi Ltd.

Pernod Ricard S.A.

Suntory Holdings Limited

William Grant & Sons Limited

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA

Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

Radico Khaitan Ltd.

San Miguel Corporation Remy Cointreau S.A.

