Decarbonization, digital transformation, and innovation have accelerated significantly in the past five years. The global energy industry is experiencing an unprecedented transition, and this change is bringing exciting new growth opportunities to the oil and gas (O&G) sector. However, the shift to a net-zero future concerning carbon emissions means many companies are also challenged by pricing, energy security, and industry disruption.

The energy industry has scarcely been out of the news headlines for the past few years, specifically regarding price fluctuations, supply challenges, security issues, environmental impact, and growth in global demand. The main challenge for today's O&G industry is balancing the transition to net zero while meeting the demand for fossil fuels as efficiently and sustainably as possible.

The competitive landscape influencing the future O&G industry is also changing. Innovation, market transformation, ambitious sustainability goals, and disruptive business models are driving the changes.

Growth Opportunity 1: CCUS as a Service

Growth Opportunity 2: Emissions Management Digital Platforms

Growth Opportunity 3: Remote Leak Detection

Growth Opportunity 4: Development of CCUS Hubs

Growth Opportunity 5: Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) in Chemicals and Fuels

Growth Opportunity 6: AI in CCUS Process Optimization

Growth Opportunity 7: Direct Air Capture (DAC) for Enhanced Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 8: Drone-based Emissions Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 9: Captured Carbon Dioxide to e-Fuels Growth Opportunity 10: Blue Hydrogen Production

