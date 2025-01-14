Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Glass Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Glass was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.70%.

The global market for smart glass has recorded positive growth during the past few years and is expected to grow at an increased pace in the forecast period through 2029. Active smart glass requires an external energy source (e.g., electricity) to change its properties, while passive smart glass does not. Passive smart glass relies on inherent properties of the materials or coatings used, such as photochromic or thermochromic properties, that allow it to respond to external stimuli without requiring electricity. The market has a dominant position on active smart glass because of its wide applications and flexible properties.



The market has continued to expand as a result of the growth of its primary end-use industries (automotive and construction). In addition, technological advances and supportive government intervention play a key role in boosting the overall market growth over the forecast period. The automotive, aerospace and construction industries accounted for a combined 85.7% of the share of the total smart glass market in terms of applications.

Regionally, this report shows that Europe accounted for the highest market share, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The European market is gaining interest in smart glass, due to strict government regulations related to energy-efficient buildings and easy technological integration with existing or new infrastructure at the consumers' end.

The competitive landscape of the smart glass industry shows that the market is concentrated with a few companies holding a significant market share in flat glass. Well-established companies are leading the market because of long-term R&D investments and a strong hold on the supply chain. In the smart glass industry, regulatory compliance also plays a key role. The application of smart glass in public and government institutions requires that companies cater to regulatory requirements related to such technologies as digital security and high-grade privacy glass. Therefore, companies are required to abide by quality standards fixed by government institutions.

Report Scope

The scope of this in-depth report on the global market for smart glass includes only the categories of switchable glass that change tint when exposed to external stimuli such as light and heat. The scope excludes smart glasses integrated with technology and generally identified in the category of smart wearable technology. The base year of the analysis is 2023, with 2024 to 2029 serving as the forecast period. The market is segmented by:



Type: Active and passive

Technologies: Electrochromic, suspended particle devices, polymer dispersed liquid crystal, micro blinds, photochromic glass, thermochromic glass, and others (nanocrystals and digital images) End user: Automotive and aircraft, construction, electronics, power generation plants, and others (consumer products and medical devices)

The report includes:



61 data tables and 56 additional tables

Analyses of trends in the global market for smart glass, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates and forecasts of the market for smart glass by type, technology, end-use industry, and region

Review of patent data and new developments regarding smart glass

A discussion of the ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Assessment of the competitive landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments and product launches Profiles of the market leaders, including Corning Inc., AGC Inc., FG Glass, Saint-Gobain and Halio Inc.

Key Attributes