Nordex Group Receives Orders For 638 MW From Türkiye In The 4Th Quarter And Overachieves 1 GW Order Intake In 2024

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives orders for 638 MW from Türkiye in the 4th quarter and overachieves 1 GW order intake in 2024

14.01.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 14 January 2025. In the 4th quarter of 2024, the Nordex Group received orders for a total of 97 turbines from Türkiye, most of which were placed at the end of December. The orders totalling 638 MW also include Service contracts for the turbines over a period of several years. With these orders the Nordex Group reached more than 1 GW of new orders in Türkiye in 2024. Türkiye recently set a goal of quadrupling the expansion of wind and solar energy to 120,000 MW by 2035. The background to this is the increase in electricity consumption in the past and the expected increase in electricity consumption in the coming years, as fossil fuels are to be replaced by electricity. The Nordex Group has been the market leader in the country since 2017 with over 30% market share.

About the Nordex Group The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

