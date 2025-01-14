Globamt Unveils 2025 Tech Trends Report

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative solutions, has launched its 2025 Tech Trends Report, spotlighting the latest developments and future outlook.

“The digital revolution in the GCC is rapidly evolving as nations strategically diversify economies and forge paths toward knowledge-based industries. The Tech Trends 2025 report by Globant is focused on sustainable solutions and cutting-edge innovation within the GCC's unique market conditions. It is an essential resource, conceived to inform and guide businesses, governments, and entrepreneurs within the GCC and globally. As industries pivot to harness digital transformations, the insights provided here will be critical to maintaining competitive edges in an ever-vigilant, sustainability-focused business environment,” said Federico Pienovi, Chief Business Officer & CEO for New Markets at Globant.

The Evolution of Synthetic Humans and Quantum Computing

Globant's latest Tech Trends Report unfolds a vision of the future where digital and quantum realms intertwine, shaping industries and personal experiences. On the forefront, synthetic humans, evolving from mere animations to AI-driven entities with lifelike characteristics, are redefining interaction in customer service, education, and healthcare. Rooted in the Media Equation theory, they mark a shift toward more authentic digital communication, acting as personal shoppers in retail and offering continuous support in healthcare.

Alongside, the leap into quantum computing signals a monumental shift in data processing and digital innovation. With the global quantum computing market projected to skyrocket from $412 million in 2020 to $8.6 billion by 2027, this technology promises breakthroughs in AI, encryption, and the conceptualization of a quantum internet, heralding secure and instantaneous global communications.

The Integration of Invisible Experiences and the Advancement of Robotics and Agentic AI

Artificial Intelligence is slipping into the fabric of daily life, crafting invisible experiences where technology serves as an empathetic companion. The evolution from conspicuous gadgets to seamless smart glasses exemplifies this trend, merging augmented reality with everyday convenience in a stylish format. Additionally, the introduction of agentic AI by Globant revolutionizes the traditional AI framework, moving towards a collaborative, multi-agent system framework. Globant announced the integration of its proprietary AI Agents into the software development life cycle (SDLC) in June 2024. These agents, integrated into various stages of software development, are setting a new standard for efficiency and autonomous problem-solving in the tech landscape.

Meanwhile, the robotics domain is witnessing a radical transformation, fueled by AI enhancements and substantial investments with the robotics market projected to surge from $262 billion in 2023 to $346 billion by 2025. From AI-driven autonomous robots that exhibit human-like dexterity to the advent of household robotics, the future envisions an era where robotics and daily life are inseparable, propelled by the concept of an "Internet of Robotics."





