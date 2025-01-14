Jacky's Business Solutions Launches Elevateit Initiative To Empower UAE Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ashish Panjabi, COO at Jacky's Business SolutionsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jacky's Business Solutions LLC, one of the leading providers of innovative B2B technology solutions, has announced the launch of ElevateIT , a comprehensive initiative aimed at helping businesses across the UAE transition to the latest Microsoft Surface devices and Windows 11 . This initiative is designed to equip organisations with the tools and technology needed to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape and embrace AI-driven productivity.With the end-of-support for Windows 10 fast approaching in October 2025, businesses are under pressure to migrate to modern systems or risk security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and operational disruptions. Insights from IDC reveal that nearly 50% of PCs in the UAE market are still running on Windows 10, highlighting the urgency for businesses to upgrade . ElevateIT addresses this need by offering tailored migration plans and expert guidance to ensure a seamless transition.The UAE's ICT market is projected to reach $24 billion in 2024 , driven by investments in enterprise IT, cloud solutions, and artificial intelligence. According to IDC, 45% of commercial Windows 11 shipments in Q3 2024 were within the SMB sector , underscoring the demand for modern, secure, and AI-enabled solutions. ElevateIT leverages this momentum to enable businesses to embrace the next generation of computing while staying aligned with the UAE's ambitious digital transformation goals.“ElevateIT is more than just a migration initiative; it is a forward-looking programme that empowers businesses to stay ahead of technological changes while boosting their efficiency and security,” said Ashish Panjabi, COO at Jacky's Business Solutions.“By focusing on cutting-edge technology and expert support, we aim to simplify the migration process and help organisations unlock the full potential of their IT infrastructure.”Key Features of ElevateIT:.Customised Migration Plans: Tailored solutions for upgrading to Microsoft Surface devices and Windows 11..Exclusive Trade-In Options: Enable businesses to trade in outdated devices for credits towards new purchases..AI-Powered Technology: Access the latest AI-enabled PCs, designed to enhance productivity, collaboration, and operational efficiency..Training and Support Services: Comprehensive guidance and resources to ensure a smooth transition to Windows 11.IDC forecasts a significant shift in the UAE PC market, with Windows AI-powered PCs expected to account for nearly 80% (77.6%) of the market by 2028 . ElevateIT by Jacky's Business Solutions positions businesses to leverage this trend, empowering them with future-ready technology that delivers tangible ROI and operational enhancements.

