Publishing Of Valmet's Financial Statements Review 2024 On February 13, 2025

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EET
ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's financial Statements Review 2024 will be published on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at .
Webcast
Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at
on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.
Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event on website.
Conference call
It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call by registering through the link below:
After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.
The event is held in English.
The event can also be followed on social media platform X at .
VALMET
Corporate Communications
For further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
For media: Anu Pires, SVP HR, interim SVP Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 40
592 6234
Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.
The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.
Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.
Processing of personal data
