Labour MP calls for national investigation into grooming gangs, child abuse handling
Date
1/14/2025 3:27:26 AM
(MENAFN) Sarah Champion, a Labour MP for Rotheram and a supporter of women's and children's rights, has stated that the public's faith can only be restored by a national investigation into the grooming gangs and the way the authorities handled the sex-abuse issue.
In a statement released on Monday, the politician, who represents one of the worst rape hotspots in Britain, called for the recognition of child sexual abuse as a "national priority" because it has become a "endemic" problem in the UK.
“It is clear that the public distrusts governments and authorities when it comes to preventing and prosecuting child abuse, especially child sexual exploitation,” the MP stated.
A week ago, the MP seemed to dismiss the idea of a possible inquiry, so this comment marked a significant shift in Champion's position. The MP demanded that the recommendations made in the 2022 Report of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse be put into effect immediately during a Commons debate on a Conservative-proposed amendment to a child protection bill that would have established a nationwide investigation into the grooming gangs.
