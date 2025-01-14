President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Ceremony Of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
1/14/2025 3:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
has commenced in the capital of the United Arab Emirates,
Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is
participating in the event.
