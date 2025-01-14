MP Receives Investment Proposals Worth Over Rs 3.75 Lakh Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 14 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh has received proposals worth more than Rs 3.75 lakh crore from six Regional Conclaves (RIC), organised between March and December, 2024.

Chief Mohan Yadav said that the total investment proposals received from six RICs were expected to generate nearly 85,000 jobs in the state, besides ensuring industrial growth.

The state government is now preparing for the 7th Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) in the Shahdol division on Thursday.

On Monday, Chief Minister Yadav virtually interacted with a group of industrialists who were supposed to announce investment in the state during Shahdol's RIC.

After virtual interaction with industrialists from Rewa airport, the Chief Minister said investment proposals worth Rs 20,000 crore have been received for Shahdol.

The total investment is estimated to increase further after the conclave is organised.

After reviewing preparations for RIC, Chief Minister Yadav directed the Shahdol district administration to prepare new entrepreneurs for startups within two days.

The Chief Minister also stated that Shahdol is known across the country for its abundant mineral resources.

Notably, the first edition of the RIC was organised in Chief Minister Yadav's home district Ujjain on March 1 and 2, 2024.

Later, the second edition was held in Jabalpur on July 20 and the third in Gwalior on August 28. The fourth edition of RIC was organised in the Sagar division on September 27, while the fifth edition was held in Rewa on October 23.

The sixth edition was organised in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) division on December 7, 2024.

Subsequently, the state government will kick-start preparation for 'Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit' - 2025' to be held in Bhopal on February 24.

Chief Minister Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Investors Meet.

Notably, the state government has declared 2025 as the 'Year of Industry and Employment' to promote industrial development in Madhya Pradesh.

To promote the event and attract investors, interactive sessions on investment opportunities are organised at national and international levels.