S. Korea’s military says N. Korea launches several short-range ballistic missiles

(MENAFN) South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that North Korea fired "several short-range ballistic missiles," that touched down in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday morning regional time.



The chiefs further mentioned that the missiles “flew approximately 250 km.”



The officials went on to say that "North Korea's missile launch is a clear provocative act that seriously threatens the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, and we strongly condemn it."



Tuesday's missile test marks the second of the year, following the January 6 launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which coincided with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Korea.



North Korean President Kim Jong Un stated in that moment that the "performance of our latest hypersonic intermediate-range missile system is globally significant and cannot be ignored," as reported by local news agencies.



The Japanese cabinet secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, declared in a news conference on Tuesday that Japan, the United States as well as South Korea are "working closely together, including the real-time sharing of missile alert data to guarantee a comprehensive response.



"I will refrain from making a definitive assessment at this point, but no missiles have been confirmed to have landed in our territory or exclusive economic zone, and no damage has been reported," he further mentioned.

