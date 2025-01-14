Iran describes nuclear discussions with European trio crucial, constructive

(MENAFN) On Monday, envois from Iran along with the European trio E3 of Britain, France as well as Germany conducted crucial and positive nuclear discussions in Geneva and reached a decision to recommence conversations to secure a deal, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal affairs declared on Monday night.



“The third round of negotiations between Iran and the three European countries was held in Geneva. The negotiations were serious, frank and constructive,” Kazem Gharibabadi mentioned in a post published on social media platform X, previously Twitter.



Moreover, Gharibabadi stated that the discussions focused on specific details and “we discussed and examined ideas” on sanctions cancelation and nuclear matters which are “necessary” to reach an understanding.



“There was a consensus that the negotiations should be restarted, and to reach an agreement a proper atmosphere should be created and maintained by all sides. It was agreed that the negotiations continue,” the deputy foreign minister further mentioned.

