National Digital Authentication And Trust Services Strategy 2024-2026 Launched

Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts to develop the legislative and regulatory requirements for the digital authentication and trust services ecosystem in Qatar, the of Communications and Information (MCIT) announced the launch of the National Digital Authentication and Trust Services Strategy 2024-2026.

This strategy supports Qatar's digital transformation by introducing a comprehensive framework tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses, aligning with the Digital Agenda 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through this strategy, MCIT seeks to establish a legal, regulatory, and technical framework for an integrated digital system that enhances user trust in electronic services. This framework fosters a trusted digital environment that facilitates collaboration among individuals, government entities, and the private sector.

One of the key benefits of digital authentication at the national level is the ability to create a personal digital identity, allowing users to access electronic service platforms without the need to create multiple digital identities across different platforms. This not only enhances information security but also simplifies access to electronic services.

At the heart of the National Digital Authentication and Trust Services Strategy lies the concept of a unified digital identity. It establishes a unified, secure identity enabling users to access electronic services seamlessly. The strategy enables individuals and businesses to access government and private sector digital services seamlessly, eliminating the need for multiple accounts.

Digital identity enhances data security and the confidentiality of personal information, fostering trust between users and service providers. This initiative is vital for achieving integration across various sectors and stimulating innovation in delivering advanced digital services that meet the community's diverse needs.

The strategy aims to achieve a range of national objectives designed to support Qatar's comprehensive digital transformation. By enhancing the security and confidentiality of information exchanges in electronic services, the strategy ensures these services are readily accessible to stakeholders. It focuses on increasing the adoption of electronic services while maintaining their safety and efficiency. Additionally, the strategy seeks to improve the digital user experience and reduce reliance on paper documentation, fostering trust in electronic services, lowering costs, and decreasing government expenditure. It also promotes job creation within the digital economy, encouraging innovation and sustainability through the introduction of cutting-edge digital services. Furthermore, the strategy aims to strengthen the integration of digital systems across government and private sectors in a secure and comprehensive manner.

Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Government Affairs at MCIT Mashael Ali Al Hammadi, highlighted the importance of the strategy, emphasizing its role as a cornerstone for Qatar's digital transformation journey. She stated:“Through this strategy, MCIT aims to enhance trust in electronic services by developing an advanced technical and legislative infrastructure. We believe that digital innovation is the key to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030. This strategy reflects our commitment to providing reliable and secure digital services that improve lives and bolster the national economy's competitiveness, aligning with the fourth pillar of the Digital Agenda 2030.”