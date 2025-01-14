Items Signed By Notables From Bob Dylan To Thomas Jefferson Are In University Archives Jan. 29 Sale

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wilton, CT, USA, January 14, 2025 -- A wrought-iron architectural artifact salvaged in 1983 from the Eiffel Tower in Paris; Bob Dylan's signed and handwritten lyrics to the timeless 1963 anthem Blowing in the Wind; and an autograph letter signed by Thomas Jefferson as President from 1801 are just a few of the expected highlights in University Archives' online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, & Memorabilia auction scheduled for Wednesday, January 29th, at 10am Eastern time.



All 459 lots in the catalog are up for viewing and bidding now on the newly redesigned University Archives website – – as well as LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and Auctionzip. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.



“University Archives is ushering in the New Year with a new sale featuring over 450 lots of outstanding historical materials,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives.“The offerings represent the very best of U.S. Presidential, Aviation/Space, Art, Music, Science, Sports, and so much more. Serious collectors need to mark their calendars today.”



Lot #358 is the circa 1889 wrought-iron architectural artifact salvaged from Paris's Eiffel Tower. Stairway Section #6, comprised of twelve steps, originally connected the third floor to the tower and was dismantled in 1983 when elevators were installed. The fragment, with provenance, is about 13.5 feet by 6.5 feet, and is housed in a special cradle and trailer (est. $50,000-$75,000).



Lot #273 is Bob Dylan's lyrics to Blowing in the Wind, handwritten and signed by him at New York's St. Regis Hotel in 2011. They are accompanied by a COA from Jeff Rosen, Dylan's manager. The song is featured prominently in the just-released Oscar buzzworthy biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet as the folk singer (est. $60,000-$70,000).



Lot #51 is an autograph letter signed by Thomas Jefferson as President (as“Th. Jefferson”), dated October 14, 1801, appointing Connecticut congressman Gideon Granger as Postmaster General. Granger would serve in this role through the Madison administration, making him the longest-serving Postmaster General to date. The signature is pristine (est. $8,000-$10,000).



Notably, lot #50 is an exquisite miniature of Jefferson attributed to Robert Field, with an intricate hairwork jewelry locket. On one side is a superbly rendered watercolor portrait of Jefferson, and on the other side is a braided design of two-toned white and auburn hair (est. $30,000-$40,000).



Lot #138 is an astounding collection of more than 70 original metal (copper and steel) etching plates and woodblocks, spanning the years 1887-1975 and sourced by a New York art dealer. Some of the plates and blocks were directly artist-signed, being examples of the artists' original signatures. The consignor is offering custom matting and framing of select companion prints.



The group represents over 30 international Modern artists, including Pablo Picasso (3), Salvador Dali (5), Marc Chagall (1), Georges Braque (3), Alberto Giacometti (1), Georges Rouault (9), Marcel Duchamp (2), Jean Cocteau (2), Pierre Bonnard (2), Marie Laurencin (7), Leonard Baskin (2), André Derain (3), Raphael Soyer (6) and Joseph Stella (4) (est. $100,000-$150,000).



Lot #321 is a PSA/DNA slabbed and certified Type 1 black and white photograph from World War II by Robert Sargent, U.S. Coast Guard Chief Photographer's Mate, titled Taxis to Hell - and back - Into the Jaws of Death. The chilling photo shows members of Company E, 16th Infantry, 1st Division, wading into the icy waters of Omaha Beach on D-Day 1944 (est. $30,000-$40,000).



Lot #407 is an original plane geometry drawing by Albert Einstein, accompanied by three lines of explanation in his hand, and signed by him as“A.E.” The item, dated circa May 12, 1952, was Einstein's attempt to help a 15-year-old high school student from Los Angeles, California, who'd contacted him regarding a baffling external tangent geometry problem. In true fashion, Einstein's explanation provided clues but not the answer (est. $30,000-$40,000).



University Archives is actively seeking quality material for future auctions. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111.



University Archives is located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. The Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Memorabilia auction is planned for Wednesday, January 29th.

