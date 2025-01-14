In Kherson Region, Nine People Injured Due To Russian Strikes Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 13, nine people were as a result of Russian strikes in Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Under enemy fire and were Kherson, Antonivka, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Zmiivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Rozlyv, Molodizhne, Novoraisk, Zamozhne, Osokorivka, Komyshany, Burhunk, Inzhenerne, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Monastyrske, Mykhailivka, Dudhchany, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Kizomys, Lvove, Olhivka, Havrylivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Poniativka.

As Prokudin mentioned, a high-rise building, seven private houses, outbuildings, and private cars were damaged.

As a result of Russian aggression, nine people were injured, the head of the regional administration noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 13, Russian troops shelled Molodizhne in Kherson region. A 44-year-old man with serious injuries was hospitalized.