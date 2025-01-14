KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 4.36 To USD 82.31 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 4.36 to USD 82.31 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared with USD 77.95 pb Friday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday. At the global level, the went up by USD 1.25 to USD 81.01 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also rose by USD 2.25 to USD 78.82 pb. (end) km

