1/14/2025 2:01:33 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 14th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 13th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,950
Lowest price per share (pence): 669.00
Highest price per share (pence): 694.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 680.8620

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,461,356 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,461,356 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 680.8620 10,950 669.00 694.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
13 January 2025 08:17:29 154 694.00 XLON 00318289782TRLO1
13 January 2025 08:17:29 96 694.00 XLON 00318289781TRLO1
13 January 2025 08:44:00 120 693.00 XLON 00318304774TRLO1
13 January 2025 08:44:00 153 693.00 XLON 00318304773TRLO1
13 January 2025 08:44:00 87 693.00 XLON 00318304772TRLO1
13 January 2025 08:44:10 386 692.00 XLON 00318304846TRLO1
13 January 2025 08:44:28 97 691.00 XLON 00318305029TRLO1
13 January 2025 08:44:28 28 691.00 XLON 00318305028TRLO1
13 January 2025 08:44:44 122 688.00 XLON 00318305174TRLO1
13 January 2025 09:03:22 7 690.00 XLON 00318316884TRLO1
13 January 2025 09:03:22 95 690.00 XLON 00318316883TRLO1
13 January 2025 09:03:22 26 690.00 XLON 00318316882TRLO1
13 January 2025 09:11:24 133 690.00 XLON 00318319990TRLO1
13 January 2025 09:20:19 36 690.00 XLON 00318323618TRLO1
13 January 2025 09:20:19 15 690.00 XLON 00318323617TRLO1
13 January 2025 09:20:19 77 690.00 XLON 00318323616TRLO1
13 January 2025 09:25:18 127 687.00 XLON 00318328430TRLO1
13 January 2025 09:25:18 128 687.00 XLON 00318328429TRLO1
13 January 2025 09:25:18 128 687.00 XLON 00318328428TRLO1
13 January 2025 10:06:43 125 685.00 XLON 00318342317TRLO1
13 January 2025 10:06:43 36 685.00 XLON 00318342316TRLO1
13 January 2025 10:06:43 89 685.00 XLON 00318342315TRLO1
13 January 2025 10:07:04 249 685.00 XLON 00318342320TRLO1
13 January 2025 11:15:11 121 684.00 XLON 00318345094TRLO1
13 January 2025 11:17:43 59 685.00 XLON 00318345181TRLO1
13 January 2025 11:17:43 21 685.00 XLON 00318345180TRLO1
13 January 2025 11:58:51 119 683.00 XLON 00318346826TRLO1
13 January 2025 11:59:17 124 682.00 XLON 00318346866TRLO1
13 January 2025 11:59:18 124 682.00 XLON 00318346867TRLO1
13 January 2025 11:59:38 11 681.00 XLON 00318346877TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:35:08 13 683.00 XLON 00318348196TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:35:09 75 684.00 XLON 00318348198TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:35:09 73 684.00 XLON 00318348197TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:35:10 78 684.00 XLON 00318348203TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:35:10 73 684.00 XLON 00318348202TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:35:10 160 684.00 XLON 00318348201TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:35:10 307 684.00 XLON 00318348200TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:35:10 213 684.00 XLON 00318348204TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:35:10 19 683.00 XLON 00318348205TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:36:18 22 683.00 XLON 00318348269TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:36:18 347 683.00 XLON 00318348270TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:37:06 122 682.00 XLON 00318348316TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:37:06 364 682.00 XLON 00318348315TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:37:21 128 681.00 XLON 00318348333TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:37:21 129 681.00 XLON 00318348332TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:40:49 385 682.00 XLON 00318348481TRLO1
13 January 2025 12:42:25 121 682.00 XLON 00318348562TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:01:00 129 679.00 XLON 00318349275TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:04:46 118 678.00 XLON 00318349407TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:09:53 119 676.00 XLON 00318349776TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:09:53 125 674.00 XLON 00318349777TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:10:01 125 674.00 XLON 00318349779TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:11:04 127 676.00 XLON 00318349821TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:32:29 123 676.00 XLON 00318350642TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:32:29 124 676.00 XLON 00318350641TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:37:19 124 675.00 XLON 00318350862TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:43:56 126 675.00 XLON 00318351235TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:43:57 119 675.00 XLON 00318351238TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:44:28 122 674.00 XLON 00318351305TRLO1
13 January 2025 13:58:01 383 680.00 XLON 00318351948TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:00:22 120 679.00 XLON 00318352110TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:18:55 120 677.00 XLON 00318353201TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:20:44 122 675.00 XLON 00318353311TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:20:44 7 675.00 XLON 00318353312TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:30:04 121 670.00 XLON 00318353801TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:30:29 122 669.00 XLON 00318354093TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:36:18 120 670.00 XLON 00318355223TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:52:27 100 680.00 XLON 00318356546TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:53:00 129 681.00 XLON 00318356595TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:53:26 123 680.00 XLON 00318356641TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:53:26 124 680.00 XLON 00318356640TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:54:44 127 679.00 XLON 00318356789TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:55:02 121 678.00 XLON 00318356797TRLO1
13 January 2025 14:59:32 121 678.00 XLON 00318357032TRLO1
13 January 2025 15:13:49 129 675.00 XLON 00318357845TRLO1
13 January 2025 15:15:08 129 672.00 XLON 00318357890TRLO1
13 January 2025 15:25:38 119 672.00 XLON 00318358245TRLO1
13 January 2025 15:44:45 250 673.00 XLON 00318359410TRLO1
13 January 2025 15:50:24 126 672.00 XLON 00318359677TRLO1
13 January 2025 15:53:51 121 671.00 XLON 00318359925TRLO1
13 January 2025 15:54:05 124 670.00 XLON 00318359932TRLO1
13 January 2025 15:54:39 125 673.00 XLON 00318359963TRLO1
13 January 2025 16:10:33 124 676.00 XLON 00318360814TRLO1
13 January 2025 16:12:42 72 675.00 XLON 00318360864TRLO1
13 January 2025 16:12:42 130 675.00 XLON 00318360863TRLO1
13 January 2025 16:12:43 128 674.00 XLON 00318360865TRLO1
13 January 2025 16:18:43 25 674.00 XLON 00318361207TRLO1
13 January 2025 16:18:43 64 674.00 XLON 00318361206TRLO1
13 January 2025 16:19:50 75 674.00 XLON 00318361268TRLO1
13 January 2025 16:19:50 8 674.00 XLON 00318361267TRLO1
13 January 2025 16:19:50 5 674.00 XLON 00318361269TRLO1
13 January 2025 16:19:50 33 674.00 XLON 00318361270TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


