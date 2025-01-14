BCCI Takes Tough Stance, Restricts Players' Family Travel On Tours: Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Following India's disappointing performance in Test cricket, including a 0-3 loss at home to New Zealand and a 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, the BCCI has implemented strict measures to address the situation. Among these is a decision to restrict players' wives and families from accompanying them on tours to improve focus and performance.

The decision was made during a review meeting held on Saturday in Mumbai, attended by BCCI officials, head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and captain Rohit Sharma.

The board has reinstated an earlier rule, scrapped during the Covid-19 pandemic, limiting the presence of family members during tours. As per new restrictions, wives and families will not be allowed to travel with the players for the entirety of a tour, sources told IANS.

For series or tournaments lasting over 45 days, family members can join the players for up to 14 days, while for shorter tours, the limit is reduced to just seven days, it added.

Officials believe having families present, especially during overseas assignments, can distract players and impact their performance. Additionally, the BCCI has introduced a rule requiring all players to travel with the team at all times.

This change addresses concerns over some players opting to travel separately in recent years, which the board views as disruptive to team cohesion and discipline.