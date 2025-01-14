Delhi News: Men Attack Friend After Offering Him Alcohol, Amputate Private Parts FIR Registered
Date
1/14/2025 12:00:45 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man suffered severe injuries after his friends attacked him in an intoxicated state and chopped off his private parts in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi, Police said on Monday.
The 22-year-old victim, Sonu, was reportedly assaulted by his friends after they took him to a park and offered him alcohol. Later, Sonu was reportedly assaulted by his friends, who even chopped off his private parts.
After the attack, Sonu's brother took him to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Later, the doctors referred the victim to a higher medical facility for specialised care.
Police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, officials said, adding that a hunt is on to arrest the attacker who is at large.
(More to come)
MENAFN14012025007365015876ID1109086850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.