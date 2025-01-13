(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Motorcycle Rider Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2179.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Alpinestars USA Inc., Arai Helmet Europe BV, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, FLY Racing, FOX HEAD Inc, Garmin Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., Leatt Corp, MT HELMETS, Nolangroup Spa, PLANET KNOX Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Shot Race Gear USA, SULLIVANS Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc.

Market Driver

The global motorcycle rider accessories market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for smart products. Advanced technology, such as smart helmets, is driving this trend. Smart helmets offer features like noise control, ambient audio, audio multitasking, built-in speakers and microphone, 2.0 km intercom, voice command, group intercom, FM radio, integrated camera, Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, proper padding, ventilation, lightweight, and other aesthetic features. Companies like Tail are introducing smart helmets with additional features such as real-time GPS ride tracking, anti-theft alarms, and roadside assistance calling. These features, coupled with the growing preference for connected devices, are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Smart helmets may be priced slightly higher than regular helmets, but their convenience and advanced features make them a worthwhile investment for motorcycle riders.



The Motorcycle Rider Accessories market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in convenience, motorcycle tourism, and adventure touring. Riders seek comfort and safety features, leading to increased demand for luggage solutions, navigation systems, and GPS devices. Economic fluctuations and disruptions due to lockdowns and economic uncertainties have impacted sales, but premium accessories and recreational activities continue to thrive. Safety standards and compliance remain crucial, with innovation in areas like Bluetooth connectivity, air-purifying motorcycles from Shellios Technolabs and PUROS, and HEPA filters. The conventional segment also offers lightweight, high-strength fabrics for rider comfort. Digital technologies, such as Bluetooth-enabled apps and real-time traffic information, are popular. However, the market faces challenges from low-quality imitation products and the need for distribution channels to reach customers effectively. Motorcycle events, shows, and riding communities foster engagement and brand loyalty. Innovations in motorcycle gloves, reflectors, and luggage solutions cater to riders' needs, while technology in motorcycles, such as GPS route planning and weather updates, enhance the riding experience. Overall, the Motorcycle Rider Accessories market is dynamic and evolving, offering opportunities for businesses to cater to the diverse needs of motorcycle enthusiasts.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



Market

Challenges



Motorcycle rider accessories, including helmets, suits, guards, and boots, are manufactured using various raw materials based on their functions. Helmets utilize thermoplastic shells, advanced fiberglass, Kevlar, carbon composite, and EPS foam. Protective suits can be made of textile or leather. Leather remains popular, but technological advances lead to the demand for synthetic leather suits, offering durability, padding, and affordability. Raw material prices, including transportation costs and add-on services, are subject to change and can impact profitability. Fluctuating oil prices affect transportation costs and the overall market, while competitive pressures restrict price increases, potentially impacting market growth during the forecast period. The Motorcycle Rider Accessories Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the demand for innovative products that enhance the riding experience. Companies like Shellios Technolabs are leading the charge with air-purifying motorcycles, using HEPA filters and Bluetooth-enabled apps to improve rider comfort and safety. The conventional segment continues to dominate, with luggage solutions, navigation systems, and GPS devices remaining popular choices. However, premium accessories, such as lightweight, high-strength fabrics for motorcycle gloves, and digital technologies like Bluetooth and GPS are gaining traction. Challenges include ensuring product quality, as some markets are flooded with low-quality imitation products. Brands like SW-Motech, Honda Hornet, and Marathons are focusing on connectivity features, safety gear, protective gear, performance parts, electronic accessories, apparel, merchandise, maintenance, and care products to meet the evolving needs of recreational riders and riding communities.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This motorcycle rider accessories market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Helmets

1.2 Apparel

1.3 Gloves 1.4 Others



2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America 2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Helmets- In the global motorcycle rider accessories market, helmets held the largest share in 2023. Helmets are essential for all motorbike riders, whether for daily commutes, trips, expeditions, or sporting activities. A wide range of helmets is available, catering to diverse purposes and regional standards. Despite the absence of mandatory helmet use laws in some regions, the demand for helmets is increasing due to heightened road safety awareness, growing popularity of motorbike sports, and rising disposable income. Helmets offer numerous benefits, such as reducing head injuries, protecting against natural elements, enhancing visibility, and insulating from wind noise. Proper usage education is crucial, as helmets, particularly full-face helmets, offer additional benefits like cutting down wind noise and wind blast, deflecting bugs and insects, and shielding from harsh weather conditions. With governments mandating helmet use and awareness campaigns, the helmet segment is poised for growth. In India, for instance, the Central Motor Vehicle Rules require motorcycle OEMs to provide helmets with prescribed specifications upon sale.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Motorcycle Rider Accessories market caters to the needs of motorcycle enthusiasts, offering a wide range of products to enhance their riding experience. From GPS navigation systems and smartphone applications with connectivity features, to safety and protective gear, performance parts, electronic accessories, apparel, merchandise, maintenance care products, and comfort convenience items, the market has it all. Motorcycle tourism is a significant sector, with weather updates and real-time traffic information keeping riders informed and safe on the road. Reflectors, motorcycle sales, and recreational activities also contribute to the market's growth. Premium accessories, product design, materials, and lightweight options continue to drive innovation in the industry.

Market Research Overview

The Motorcycle Rider Accessories market caters to the needs of motorcyclists, offering a wide range of products to enhance their riding experience. These accessories include GPS navigation systems, smartphone applications, connectivity features, safety and protective gear, performance parts, electronic accessories, apparel, merchandise, maintenance care products, comfort, and convenience items. Motorcycle tourism and adventure touring are significant markets, with riders seeking luggage solutions, navigation systems, and route planning tools. Economic fluctuations, safety standards, and compliance, as well as disruptions such as lockdowns, impact the market. Technological advancements, such as Bluetooth connectivity and air-purifying motorcycles from companies like Shellios Technolabs and PUROS, are driving innovation. The market also includes conventional segment offerings, such as reflectors, and premium accessories with focus on product design, materials, and lightweight, high-strength fabrics. However, the market is also plagued with low-quality imitation products and distribution challenges.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Helmets



Apparel



Gloves

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio