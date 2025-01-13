(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Driven on December 22, 2023 with a Class Period from October 27, 2021, to August 1, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Driven have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions that fall into two categories: (i) statements concerning Driven's ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) statements concerning the performance and competitive position of Driven's car wash business segment. Specifically, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly touted Driven's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions as a“core strength,” and assured investors that it had made“significant progress” integrating the auto glass businesses it had acquired. The Company also represented that the large scale of its car wash business served as a“competitive moat” that would preserve Driven's competitive position. While Driven acknowledged some“softness” in customer demand for its car wash business segment, the Company downplayed that issue and pointed investors to the growth of its car wash subscriptions, which Driven labeled as the“Holy Grail” in the car wash business.

