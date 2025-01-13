Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sezzle And Dave And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) and Dave, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the provided.

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL)

On December 18, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that:“Sezzle seems to be boosting its near-term subscription numbers with sketchy enrollment practices. The company has faced numerous customer complaints for enrolling users into recurring monthly subscriptions without their awareness, according to user complaints and the company's own FAQ.” Following this report, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

Dave, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE)

On December 30, 2024, the Justice Department, together with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), announced a civil enforcement action against Dave Inc. and its co-founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jason Wilk, for alleged violations of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act (ROSCA). The government's lawsuit alleges that the defendants misled consumers by deceptively advertising Dave's cash advances, charging hidden fees, misrepresenting how Dave uses customers' tips and charging recurring monthly fees without providing a simple mechanism to cancel them.

On this news, Dave shares opened at $84.00 on December 31, 2024, representing a drop of over 10% from the day before.

