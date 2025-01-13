Rockpoint Legal Funding Highlights Trialbase's Deposition Services As A Game-Changer For Legal Professionals
Date
1/13/2025 8:45:50 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Two industry Innovators Join Forces to Simplify Trial and Discovery Management for the legal Community
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint Legal Funding is excited to introduce their integration with
TrialBase (TrialBase) , a leader in certified deposition services and legal reporting solutions, as a valuable resource for legal professionals. Attorneys can now instantly apply for litigation funding from Rockpoint directly within Trialbase in order to cover deposition costs on their cases.
TrialBase's cutting-edge deposition management services are uniquely positioned to enhance the efficiency of legal teams, while Rockpoint Legal Funding continues to provide trusted non-recourse funding solutions that empower attorneys to focus on winning cases.
Why TrialBase is an Ideal Resource for Legal Professionals:
Legal professionals often face complex challenges, from managing intricate discovery processes to ensuring financial stability for their clients. Together, TrialBase and Rockpoint Legal Funding can address these issues through:
1.
Streamlined Deposition Services:
TrialBase offers certified deposition management solutions through an integrated platform, helping legal teams save time and enhance case preparation.
2.
Financial Stability for Clients:
Attorneys can use Rockpoint's litigation funding to cover deposition costs and to reduce financial stress - allowing attorneys to focus on their case strategies without unnecessary delays.
3.
Secure Digital Workflow:
Both companies leverage secure, user-friendly platforms, enabling seamless, efficient support for legal professionals.
Media Contact
Jonathan Urritia
Marketing Manager
[email protected]
(424) 377-7238
SOURCE Rockpoint Legal Funding
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13012025003732001241ID1109086580
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.