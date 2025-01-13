Rockpoint Legal Funding Highlights Trialbase's Deposition Services As A Game-Changer For Legal Professionals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Two Innovators Join Forces to Simplify Trial and Discovery Management for the Community

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint Legal Funding is excited to introduce their integration with

TrialBase (TrialBase) , a leader in certified deposition services and legal reporting solutions, as a valuable resource for legal professionals. Attorneys can now instantly apply for litigation funding from Rockpoint directly within Trialbase in order to cover deposition costs on their cases.

TrialBase's cutting-edge deposition management services are uniquely positioned to enhance the efficiency of legal teams, while Rockpoint Legal Funding continues to provide trusted non-recourse funding solutions that empower attorneys to focus on winning cases.

Why TrialBase is an Ideal Resource for Legal Professionals:

Legal professionals often face complex challenges, from managing intricate discovery processes to ensuring financial stability for their clients. Together, TrialBase and Rockpoint Legal Funding can address these issues through:

1.

Streamlined Deposition Services:

TrialBase offers certified deposition management solutions through an integrated platform, helping legal teams save time and enhance case preparation.

2.

Financial Stability for Clients:

Attorneys can use Rockpoint's litigation funding to cover deposition costs and to reduce financial stress - allowing attorneys to focus on their case strategies without unnecessary delays.

3.

Secure Digital Workflow:

Both companies leverage secure, user-friendly platforms, enabling seamless, efficient support for legal professionals.

Media Contact

Jonathan Urritia

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(424) 377-7238

SOURCE Rockpoint Legal Funding

